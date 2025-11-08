Steve Cohen missed his target

Five years ago, after the 2020 season, Steve Cohen officially acquired the New York Mets.

The man who had tried to get his hands on the Dodgers in the past had a clear goal: to make the Mets the #1 team in New York and the Dodgers of the East Coast.

So he invested a lot of money in his club. Whether on the field or in other areas of the organization, he didn't cut corners, and he used his wealth to make the Mets… interesting.

The race between the Yankees and Mets for Juan Soto a year ago is a good example.

But to become the Dodgers, it not only takes money, it takes spending that pays off. The big names signed by the Dodgers help the club's culture.

But with the Mets, the results are slow in coming.

For example, in 2023, the club took a big step backward by missing the playoffs. That was the year the big sale took place and Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were traded.

In 2024, the club played beyond expectations and made it to the Final Four in October… but in 2025, the lack of depth on the mound hurt the Mets, who once again missed the playoffs.

Why do we say all this?

Because the MetsMuse Twitter account reminds us that five years ago, Steve Cohen said he wanted to win the World Series within five years, otherwise it would be considered a certain failure.

Steve Cohen after becoming the Mets owner: “If I don't win a World Series in the next three to five years – I'd like to make it sooner – I would consider that slightly disappointing.” Today marks 5 years since Choen completed his purchase of the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/GTZzxvMcPB – MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) November 6, 2025

And when I look at my watch, I see that it's… five years later.

This will be a very, very important winter for the Mets. Will the club, which signed Juan Soto to play in the playoffs and win the World Series, achieve its boss's goals? We shall live and see.

This content was created with the help of AI.