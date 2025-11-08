Samuel Montembeault gets the start tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens take on the Mammoth at the Bell Centre. The club will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games (in overtime).

The question, however, was who would get the start in front of net tonight. We know it's a hot topic in town this season, after all.

And now we have the answer: Samuel Montembeault will face the Mammoth tonight.

Montembeault didn't get off to an easy start Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, but he was absolutely smoking for the rest of the game. And tonight, he'll have the chance to prove that he has indeed turned the corner.

It'll be a big test for the Québécois.

One wonders whether the decision to send Montembeault out tonight was planned from the outset… or whether it was slightly influenced by Dobes' reaction to Thursday's defeat. Perhaps the club thought it wise, under the circumstances, to give him a game off so the dust could settle.

However, at the same time, the guys in the dressing room this morning insisted that it's all in the past and that the keeper is doing much better today, to the point where the lads have gone back to teasing him as usual. That's reassuring.

So it's Montembeault's turn to face a good club at home tonight. Let's see if the Montembeault of Tuesday's last 45 minutes shows up again.

Overtime

