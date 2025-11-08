Miracle: the Canadiens win in 60 minutes

After two consecutive overtime losses, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Mammoth.

Samuel Montembeault returned to the net after leaving it to Jakub Dobes on Thursday.

Here are the lineups:

Very early in the period, Kailer Yamamoto foiled Monty on the very first shot of the game.

YAMAMOTO STAYS HOT WITH ANOTHER GOAL pic.twitter.com/8IHqWgbCb0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2025

On the visitors' second scoring opportunity, the Québécois was foiled again, but Jake Evans saved the day.

An important game at the start of the match.

Jake Evans saves the day after the shot squeaks through Montembeault. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NtfmfMUGmT – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 9, 2025

In the middle of the period, Oliver Kapanen used his speed to tie the game.

And of course, Ivan Demidov picked up an assist on the play.

OIiver Kapanen starts the play and finishes it. His 6th goal of the year is a great effort from the 22-year-old Finn. 1-1. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/AdF6mxP3p7 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 9, 2025

In the second period, Lawson Crouse scored in his 600th NHL game to give his team back the lead.

Shortly before the goal, Josh Anderson was obstructed, but no penalty was called.

Utah up 2-1, everyone stopped playing, I guess. pic.twitter.com/wil9rWudim – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 9, 2025

But seconds later, Cole Caufield scored his 11th goal of the season.

From an impossible angle.

Caufield scores from a tough angle to tie the game. Another smart play by Dobson, who gets an assist. Caufield's 11th goal of the year. 2-2 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bGhASrDQWE – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 9, 2025

The officials missed another penalty against Utah a few minutes later, but this time the fans won't complain.

Alex Newhook served JJ Peterka a cup of coffee and then beat Karel Vejmelka with a good shot.

3-2 Montreal.

What a goal from Alex Newhook! pic.twitter.com/CEnbU0ZCMe – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 9, 2025

In the third period, Martin St-Louis's team looked a little more airtight.

That didn't stop them from scoring three times. First, Cole Caufield scored his 12th of the season, and second of the game.

Caufield CANNOT stop scoring pic.twitter.com/QnRUmmh1rk – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 9, 2025

Then Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored late insurance goals.

Total confusion at the Mammoth… pic.twitter.com/xXIxfcoC02 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 9, 2025

What a goal from 77 who are on fire these days.

For only the fifth time this season, the Habs win in regulation time.

Final score: 6-2.

The Habs welcome the Kings to the Bell Centre on Tuesday for their next game.

Overtime

– Samuel Montembeault allowed a goal on the first throw of the game, but after that, he recovered nicely. He stopped 25 of the next 26 shots he faced. Hats off to him!

– Big check!

A good hit by Arber Xhekaj on Simashev. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/p4soYoXJTn – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 9, 2025

– He's on fire.