Miracle: the Canadiens win in 60 minutes
Raphael Simard
After two consecutive overtime losses, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Mammoth.

Samuel Montembeault returned to the net after leaving it to Jakub Dobes on Thursday.

Here are the lineups:

Very early in the period, Kailer Yamamoto foiled Monty on the very first shot of the game.

On the visitors' second scoring opportunity, the Québécois was foiled again, but Jake Evans saved the day.

An important game at the start of the match.

In the middle of the period, Oliver Kapanen used his speed to tie the game.

And of course, Ivan Demidov picked up an assist on the play.

In the second period, Lawson Crouse scored in his 600th NHL game to give his team back the lead.

Shortly before the goal, Josh Anderson was obstructed, but no penalty was called.

But seconds later, Cole Caufield scored his 11th goal of the season.

From an impossible angle.

The officials missed another penalty against Utah a few minutes later, but this time the fans won't complain.

Alex Newhook served JJ Peterka a cup of coffee and then beat Karel Vejmelka with a good shot.

3-2 Montreal.

In the third period, Martin St-Louis's team looked a little more airtight.

That didn't stop them from scoring three times. First, Cole Caufield scored his 12th of the season, and second of the game.

Then Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored late insurance goals.

What a goal from 77 who are on fire these days.

For only the fifth time this season, the Habs win in regulation time.

Final score: 6-2.

The Habs welcome the Kings to the Bell Centre on Tuesday for their next game.


Overtime

– Samuel Montembeault allowed a goal on the first throw of the game, but after that, he recovered nicely. He stopped 25 of the next 26 shots he faced. Hats off to him!

– Big check!

– He's on fire.

