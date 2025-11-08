Michael Hage scores twice in huge Michigan win

Despite two recent overtime losses, things are going very well for the Canadiens de Montréal, who are still in first place in the Atlantic Division.

And when you look at the entire Canadiens organization, things are even better, with young prospects not yet in Montreal performing very well.

We're talking a lot aboutAlexander Zharovsky at the moment, and rightly so, given that he's dominating the KHL at just 18 years of age, but we mustn't forget the Habs' other dominant prospects, including Michael Hage.

The 19-year-old right-handed center has also been impressive this season, producing at a furious pace in the NCAA in his second season with the University of Michigan.

Last night, Hage and Michigan played a very big game, as they took on the University of Wisconsin, where Cole Caufield played during his NCAA stint.

It was a big duel, and that didn't stop Hage from standing out, on the contrary, he scored two goals, including a very important equalizer midway through the third period.

#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage with his 7th of the season. https://t.co/MFYFaNOoRw – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 8, 2025

He fired a superb shot into the net to tie the game at a crucial moment in a hotly contested game.

In the end, the goal proved decisive as the University of Michigan never looked back, winning 7-4.

Hage scored his second goal in an empty net, which you can see in the video below, along with comments from the Habs prospect, his coach and teammate Will Horcoff.

Hear from Michael Hage, Will Horcoff and Coach Brandon Naurato after Friday night's 7-4 win over Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/if4Tm9ltp4 – Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 8, 2025

With his two goals in this game, Hage now has eight goals and nine assists, giving him 17 points in 11 games this season.

That's an impressive haul that puts Hage in 4th place among the NCAA's top scorers at the moment.

This 17-point haul puts Hage ahead of top prospects such as Gavin McKenna (most likely the first pick in the upcoming draft) and Cole Hutson (Lane's brother).

In short, Hage is dominant this season, showing the full extent of his talent no matter what the opponent, which is very interesting.

The Habs prospect doesn't just collect points against small teams, he's capable of making the difference in big games like last night's. The Tricolore can really count on Hage.

The Habs can count themselves very lucky to have Hage as a prospect, because if things keep going like this, the 19-year-old could very well join the Habs after his season and come straight in to play an important role.

