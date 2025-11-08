Martin St-Louis’ comments this morning: Ivan Demidov stands to benefit

Things are going well in Montreal so far, but it's not perfect.

The Canadiens are finding it hard to keep their leads, and this lack of focus starts with the coaches.

Is Martin St-Louis mismanaging his troops' usage time? Perhaps. In any case, he's aware that he needs to do a better job of managing certain players' playing time.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on his ice time management: “I could be doing a better job of managing ice time. This is the first time I've coached a team with this much depth. I have to do better job for certain players as a coach to manage how we roll (lines). Sometimes I… pic.twitter.com/NXSUQXVbKF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2025

Among these players, Ivan Demidov is the one whose ice time is the most talked about.

St-Louis didn't mention Demidov directly, but the Russian is the club's most talented player, and let's just say he doesn't play as much as guys like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

In the last game, Zachary Bolduc and Demidov were the forwards least used. Kirby Dach and Joe Veleno were used more, imagine that…

Scandalous. But hey, it happens.

Habs lowest time on ice among forwards tonight: – Zack Bolduc: 09:11 mins

– Ivan Demidov: 10:27 mins

– Kirby Dach: 11:37 mins

– Joe Veleno: 12:44 mins – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2025

St-Louis isn't making excuses, but this is the first time he's had a lineup this deep.

Dividing ice time among his star players comes with its own set of challenges, but it's a nice problem to have. The season is still young, and MSL isn't the most experienced in his position either.

Like all young players, we'll give him a chance. But Demidov has to play. As much as Suzuki… as much as Caufield. If anything, Bolduc shouldn't be the least-used forward…

