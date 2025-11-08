Hockey

Marc Del Gaizo sold to the Rocket
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Marc Del Gaizo sold to the Rocket
Credit: Getty Images

To no one's surprise, the Canadiens de Montréal made a move.

As was the case following the return trip out West, the Habs have sent their depth to Laval. Marc Del Gaizo is back with the Rocket.

This has just been announced.

The only reason Del Gaizo was with the Habs on the road was to have a guy in case of injury or illness before the game, for example.

In other words? An insurance policy.

But now, with the Habs back home, there was no point in having Del Gaizo up there. The defenseman is scheduled to play tonight at Place Bell.

We'll see what the Habs do when they hit the road again. If Kaiden Guhle doesn't return for the November 17 game against the Blue Jackets, expect to see Del Gaizo on the road to Ohio with the others.

Let's not forget that the Canadiens are always looking to have as few players on the NHL payroll as possible, in order to gain salary flexibility on a daily basis ahead of the trade deadline.

That's why Del Gaizo is commuting.


overtime

– One to watch.

– It's rumor season in the MLB.

– Martin Brodeur: his life between St. Louis and New Jersey.[JdeM]

– Read.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!