Jared Davidson: it’s high time the Habs gave him a chance instead of Joe Veleno

Since Patrik Laine's long-term injury, Joe Veleno has taken his place in the Montreal Canadiens line-up.

The Montrealer has played nine games so far, but has yet to pick up a single point, in addition to posting a minus-3 differential.

Of course, Veleno plays a fourth-line role, but let's just say that his presence in the lineup is neither hot nor cold.

Let's just say that Veleno isn't doing anything that would force Martin St-Louis to keep him in the lineup, or that would force the Habs head coach to keep playing him.

And that's where I sincerely believe it's time to try something else, to reinvigorate the Habs lineup with energy and toughness.

In my opinion, Jared Davidson deserves his chance right now with the Canadiens.

Jared Davidson strikes again…

That's his 8th goal of the season in 11 games. I don't know about anyone else but I'd really enjoy seeing Davidson in MTL's lineup for a few games instead of a guy who… idk let's just say his name rhymes with Moe Soprano. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/i7G20oiBnT – Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) November 8, 2025

The Laval Rocket forward has been dominant since the start of the season, and he added to that last night with his 8ᵉ goal of the season in a 4-2 Rocket win over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

That now gives him ten points in 11 games, putting him second on the Rocket scoring list, only behind Laurent Dauphin, who has 13 points.

And in the AHL as a whole, Davidson's eight goals place him 3rd among the league's top scorers.

In short, the 23-year-old forward has been excellent since the start of the season, and would certainly earn himself a recall and a first NHL tryout with the Canadiens.

Jared Davidson continues his hot streak. I'd like to see him get a callup and look. He has earned it. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 8, 2025

Davidson's progress has been impressive throughout his development, and he continues to improve and, more importantly, to climb the ranks of the Canadiens.

At practice, Davidson was clearly behind Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, but right now, it's hard to see how the Rocket's #49 wouldn't be ahead of the Habs' other two prospects.

In the event of a recall, I really believe that Davidson is the best option, and above all, that we should try him out right now in place of Joe Veleno.

It costs nothing to try him out, and if it works, the Habs will be a better team.

Anyway, let's see if it's a recall and a lineup change we might see soon, or if it'll take a few more losses before we think about such a roster move.

Overtime

– Too bad.

Québécois Zachary L'Heureux has a lower-body injury! pic.twitter.com/neVjZ9MRtL – RDS (@RDSca) November 8, 2025

– Good point.

“I was a Nordic, I'd have to play in Quebec City” – André Tourigny https://t.co/PrSjY8RG63 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2025

– Adrian Kempe: David Pagnotta expects him to stay in Los Angeles.

David Pagnotta: Re Adrian Kempe negotiations: I do think at the end of the day they figure this out; he wants to stay – The Sheet (11/6) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 8, 2025

– Jonah Gadjovich out for three months.

#FlaPanthers HC Paul Maurice says Jonah Gadjovich will have surgery for his injury sustained vs. Vegas. He will be out roughly 3 months. – Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) November 8, 2025

– News from Vladdy.