Jakub Dobes’ reaction on Thursday: his team-mates teased him this morning

On Thursday night, the Canadiens lost in overtime to the New Jersey Devils. Jakub Dobes, who was in front of the net, suffered his first loss of the season… and after the game, he couldn't hold back his tears in front of the media.

It was a rather surprising reaction for a guy who, in reality, had very little to reproach himself for.

Seeing him react like that made us wonder if he was all right… and this morning, Martin St-Louis confirmed that Dobes is okay. He'll still have the night off tonight, though.

And Alexandre Carrier, who spoke to the media about all this, was also reassuring about the young goalie: he says the guys have been giving him love over the last few days… and obviously, this morning, he was feeling better.

Because this morning, the guys teased him a bit about it… which they wouldn't have done if he was still affected, you know.

Carrier did admit, however, that he's rarely seen a player get so emotional following an early-season game, even away from the cameras. In fact, the few times he's seen it is when the player is going through a difficult situation in his personal life.

And one wonders if what's happening in his native Czechia is affecting him at all… especially as Dobes is basically an emotional guy.

The good news, however, is that all this now seems to be well and truly over. Dobes can now look forward… and he has the support of the rest of the group. He may have suffered his first loss of the year on Thursday (and Carrier suspects that played a part), but he's still an important part of the club.

And the guys have made sure to let him know it. Good news, then.

