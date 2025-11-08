Jakub Dobes created a scandal with his remarks against his country

Last night, despite the Canadiens' 4-3 loss to the Devils, what really caught the eye was Jakub Dobes' post-match reaction.

The young goaltender was very emotional following his first loss of the season, and had great difficulty holding back his tears as he answered reporters' questions.

Her intense reaction was the subject of much discussion over the course of the day, sometimes for the wrong reasons, and was even discussed in the National Assembly.

However, and far be it from me to judge the way he reacted, we can still wonder whether defeat was the only reason behind Dobes' emotions.

The fact remains that a regular-season defeat, in overtime no less, in which he has little to reproach himself for, is not the end of the world.

Dobes had a decent evening in goal. Not his best performance of the season, but not bad either.

Let's just say it's not his first failure, nor his last.

However, Marc Antoine Godin wonders if Dobes' reaction is not only linked to the defeat, but also to his situation as goalkeeper for the Czech team ahead of the next Olympic Games.

When asked about the possibility of representing the Czech Republic in Milan, Dobes replied that the team's management didn't answer his e-mails.

Incidentally, he's not the only player to criticize his native country, as Juraj Slafkovsky blamed the Slovak media last year.

The problem is that the news caused quite a stir in the Czech media, and it's the kind of situation that doesn't usually please European team managers.

According to Godin, Dobes put himself under extra pressure before the game because of the situation with the Czech team, and as a result, the goalkeeper had his worst outing of the season.

As I said earlier, without being bad, the young keeper wasn't as good as usual.

And if, on top of that, Dobes had put himself under extra pressure to perform well in order to impress the Czech team's management, it's easy to understand his emotional reaction after the match, when the stakes were perhaps just two points for him.

