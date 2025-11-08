Hurricanes claim Cayden Primeau in waivers

Yesterday afternoon, the Maple Leafs submitted Cayden Primeau's name for waivers. With the return of Joseph Woll, there wasn't much room for Primeau in Toronto.

Especially since his 4.30 goals-against average and .838 save percentage weren't exactly stellar numbers.

So we wondered if any team would take a chance on Primeau… and in the end, one team did.

We're talking about the Carolina Hurricanes, to whom the Habs traded Primeau last summer.

He's now back in Raleigh after just over a month in Toronto.

Carolina (re)claims Cayden Primeau off waivers from Toronto. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 8, 2025

More details to come…