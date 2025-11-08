6th defender: Mario Ferraro to “replace” Arber Xhekaj?

Arber Xhekaj hasn't exactly been helping the Habs in recent weeks.

He's doing his best (even if he hardly ever hits anymore) and even so, it's not enough sometimes, because he's also capable of getting his team into trouble. The Sheriff doesn't always make the best decisions on the ice, and he's not the most disciplined guy either.

As a result, he's played an average of 11 minutes (10:56) per game so far this season.

After all, Martin St-Louis can't give him more than that. The coach can't use a defenseman like Xhekaj on the short-handed because he's not reliable enough in his own territory.

To help the club in this respect, Jean-François Chaumont told Mario Langlois(98.5 FM) that he sees Mario Ferraro as a target of interest for the Canadiens. It's not crazy, when you look at the résumé of the main interested party.

Ferraro is a 27-year-old left-handed defenseman who has always played with the San Jose Sharks. He's played 422 career NHL games since being selected in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft, and is averaging 15 points per season.

But above all, we're talking about a guy with a defensive style who's really effective in his zone. He's experienced and reliable on the ice, and his contract is worth $3.25 million per season.

He's in the final year of his contract. Ferraro will be eligible to test the free agent market on July 1.

This wouldn't be a huge risk for the Canadiens, if you look at it another way. It would allow Kent Hughes to add depth to the blue line, which is currently banged up with the absence of Kaiden Guhle… and we also know that you can never have too much defensive depth in a National League club.

All this to say, then, that Jean-François Chaumont's idea isn't crazy. Add to that the fact that it wouldn't cost the moon to get Ferraro out of San Jose… and the matter becomes even more interesting for the Canadiens, too.

