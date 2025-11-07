Trevor Zegras and the Flyers: Elliotte Friedman (already) talks contract extension

Things can change quickly in hockey. Just ask Trevor Zegras!

While the forward practically left the Anaheim Ducks as persona non grata, he's off to a great start this season with 15 points, including four goals in 14 games with the Flyers.

Zegras is currently his team's leading scorer and is one of the main reasons for the Broad Street Bullies‘ good start to the season, with a record of eight wins, five losses and one overtime defeat.

Quite a turnaround for the man who scored 32 points, including 12 goals, in 57 games last year.

The 24-year-old forward has suffered a number of injuries over the past two seasons that have slowed his development and production.

This is one of the reasons why the Flyers didn't pay much for Zegras, giving away Ryan Poehling as well as a second-round pick in 2025 and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

If Zegras continues to produce at this rate, and especially if he can avoid injury, this trade could well become a steal for general manager Daniel Brière.

As we saw in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Zegras, who was surely the standout player for the visitors, is playing good hockey and is currently in full possession.

In fact, things are going so well for the American in Philadelphia that Elliotte Friedman believes he is currently in talks for a contract extension.

Elliotte Friedman: “Extension I'm starting to wonder about: Trevor Zegras”; “I can see the Flyers gauging interest in lengthening the relationship” – Sportsnet (11/6) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 7, 2025

Zegras is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him an average of $5.75 million a year, and the Flyers are likely to be interested in keeping the young forward for the long term.

Both the Flyers and Zegras seem happy with the current situation, which is why Friedman believes a deal between the two sides is imminent.

In short, a situation to follow in the coming weeks.

Overtime

– The Rocket opens the scoring.

– Bravo!

Blue Jays | George Springer wins a silver stick https://t.co/9xusbkBoz6 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 8, 2025

– His sixth already.

Heineman gets the Islanders on the board and splits the lead! pic.twitter.com/8DjBkoaCZ3 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2025

– What a pass!

Kirill sent out some LUNAR sauce pic.twitter.com/4q7Mzxu4Ul – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2025

– So close.

JONATHAN QUICK MISPLAYED THE PUCK, AND PATRICK KANE HAD THE EMPTY NET BUT COULDN'T BURY IT pic.twitter.com/KdrtFkwKaH – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 8, 2025

– Any movement to be expected?