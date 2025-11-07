Top-5: Sidney Crosby (and Cutter Gauthier) top NHL scorers

Last night in the NHL, there were nine games.

The Canadiens lost in overtime to the Devils.

But here are the results and highlights of the other games:

The @NHLBruins and @AnaheimDucks both squeezed out victories in close games and extended their winning streaks to five games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IoQCpDP7eg pic.twitter.com/nrskUQ50Uy – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 7, 2025

1. Sidney Crosby tops the NHL scoring charts

If I told you after fifteen games that Sidney Crosby was going to be the NHL's top scorer, what would you say?

I don't think you'd believe me. But that's exactly what has happened so far this season. Yesterday, the captain scored two goals and now has 11 this season. He's at the top of the NHL (along with Cutter Gauthier) in that regard.

CROSBY! He joins the NHL leaders with his 10th goal pic.twitter.com/QIJr2KQXVg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2025

Sidney Crosby settles in as 1st NHL scorer pic.twitter.com/k78aLq5qgP – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2025

Pittsburgh won 5-3 against the Washington Capitals.

Bryan Rust scored the winner midway through the third period. What a pass from Evgeni Malkin on the sequence.

BRYAN RUST WITH THE GO-AHEAD GOAL FOR THE PENS!!! pic.twitter.com/4uVVmj8jGy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2025

Speaking of Geno, he traded jerseys with Alex Ovechkin after the win.

The Czar earned congratulations from Kris Letang during the game, too.

The Pens won the game but that didn't stop Kris Letang from congratulating Ovi on his 900th goal pic.twitter.com/H5lo4dKUJr – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 7, 2025

2. Corey Perry has nine points in his last eight games

If you thought Corey Perry had slowed down, think again.

In his last eight games, he has nine points, and again yesterday, he was in every fight.

In a 5-2 loss to the Panthers, he gave the Kings the lead in the game with this goal.

Great Pass Great Goal Corey Perry gives the @LAKings the lead! pic.twitter.com/nMbEMptTFD – NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2025

He also threw down the gloves.

He does it all!

Corey Perry takes a big hit from AJ Greer so Perry DROPS THE GLOVES with Greer pic.twitter.com/CiMJXs7knW – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 7, 2025

But, as I mentioned, despite Perry's brilliance, Los Angeles lost, and to Dodgers players.

3. An 11th goal for Cutter Gauthier

Sidney Crosby shares his top-scoring throne with Cutter Gauthier.

After a mid-week hat-trick, Gauthier came back last night with another goal. That makes 11 and no player in the NHL has more goals than him.

Gauthier STAYS HOT and ties Crosby for the league lead in goals at 11 with this rip pic.twitter.com/R4j8vodNig – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

In a 7-5 Ducks win over the Stars, Chris Kreider was also good.

He scored again, making it nine goals in as many games.

KREIDER'S ON A HEATER THAT'S 9 GOALS IN 9 GAMES pic.twitter.com/MMdx6T6SKr – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 7, 2025

Leo Carlsson is also on fire.

He scored a goal and an assist last night, and he and Gauthier are simply unstoppable.

Cutter Gauthier (1-1-2) and Leo Carlsson (1-1-2) extended their point streaks to eight contests as the @AnaheimDucks scored seven goals in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IoQCpDPF3O pic.twitter.com/Qnrs8tADlT – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 7, 2025

4. Blues play better without Logan Mailloux

Logan Mailloux was left out last night against the Sabres, and let's just say it worked.

Blues win 3-0. No goals allowed.

Boring to say, but the defenseman is having a really tough start to the season and is hurting his club.

In the Blues' 3-0 victory, Mathieu Joseph played a part in all three of his team's goals. One goal and two assists for the Québécois.

We were shorthanded but Mathieu Joseph didn't get that memo. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/D8h8BwsHuJ – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 7, 2025

28 saves were enough for Joel Hofer to earn his third career shutout.

He was named first star of the game.

What a performance tonight by Joel Hofer! That's his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/f1bcfcQJgZ – NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2025

5. Seven goals on 12 shots in Wild-Hurricanes duel

In Carolina, the Wild and Hurricanes played a tight game.

But it wasn't a goaltender's duel. Seven goals were scored on 12 shots at the start of the game.

The Canes and Wild have scored 7 goals combined on 12 shots pic.twitter.com/s0tMmsNdUF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

Canes win 4-3.

In defeat, Tyler Pitlick's game didn't last long. Early in the game, he took a blow to the head from Jalen Chatfield.

Tyler Pitlick received a match penalty for this hit on Jalen Chatfield pic.twitter.com/9bzPp6jxqd – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 7, 2025

Jackson Blake let his talent do the talking.

He scored a beautiful goal in the first period.

Jackson Blake goes for a skate and does it all himself pic.twitter.com/U6QEtfniDr – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 7, 2025

He finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Same record for Sean Walker.

– Linus Ullmark looked bad on this one.

With six seconds left in the extra frame, the @NHLBruins win in @Energizer overtime pic.twitter.com/CSd6tAZg93 – NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2025

– General battle.

Hathaway and Stamkos get into it and then everyone else joins in pic.twitter.com/MXeP3nITlJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

– Ah bon.

Panthers win, 2-goal game for Brad Marchand, and fittingly we have a rat on the ice in LA pic.twitter.com/s2Lr9yMbmA – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 7, 2025

– Great performance by Miro Heiskanen.

Four games on the bill tonight.