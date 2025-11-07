Hockey

Top-5: Sidney Crosby (and Cutter Gauthier) top NHL scorers
Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there were nine games.

The Canadiens lost in overtime to the Devils.

But here are the results and highlights of the other games:

1. Sidney Crosby tops the NHL scoring charts

If I told you after fifteen games that Sidney Crosby was going to be the NHL's top scorer, what would you say?

I don't think you'd believe me. But that's exactly what has happened so far this season. Yesterday, the captain scored two goals and now has 11 this season. He's at the top of the NHL (along with Cutter Gauthier) in that regard.

Pittsburgh won 5-3 against the Washington Capitals.

Bryan Rust scored the winner midway through the third period. What a pass from Evgeni Malkin on the sequence.

Speaking of Geno, he traded jerseys with Alex Ovechkin after the win.

The Czar earned congratulations from Kris Letang during the game, too.

2. Corey Perry has nine points in his last eight games

If you thought Corey Perry had slowed down, think again.

In his last eight games, he has nine points, and again yesterday, he was in every fight.

In a 5-2 loss to the Panthers, he gave the Kings the lead in the game with this goal.

He also threw down the gloves.

He does it all!

But, as I mentioned, despite Perry's brilliance, Los Angeles lost, and to Dodgers players.

3. An 11th goal for Cutter Gauthier

Sidney Crosby shares his top-scoring throne with Cutter Gauthier.

After a mid-week hat-trick, Gauthier came back last night with another goal. That makes 11 and no player in the NHL has more goals than him.

In a 7-5 Ducks win over the Stars, Chris Kreider was also good.

He scored again, making it nine goals in as many games.

Leo Carlsson is also on fire.

He scored a goal and an assist last night, and he and Gauthier are simply unstoppable.

4. Blues play better without Logan Mailloux

Logan Mailloux was left out last night against the Sabres, and let's just say it worked.

Blues win 3-0. No goals allowed.

Boring to say, but the defenseman is having a really tough start to the season and is hurting his club.

In the Blues' 3-0 victory, Mathieu Joseph played a part in all three of his team's goals. One goal and two assists for the Québécois.

28 saves were enough for Joel Hofer to earn his third career shutout.

He was named first star of the game.

5. Seven goals on 12 shots in Wild-Hurricanes duel

In Carolina, the Wild and Hurricanes played a tight game.

But it wasn't a goaltender's duel. Seven goals were scored on 12 shots at the start of the game.

Canes win 4-3.

In defeat, Tyler Pitlick's game didn't last long. Early in the game, he took a blow to the head from Jalen Chatfield.

Jackson Blake let his talent do the talking.

He scored a beautiful goal in the first period.

He finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Same record for Sean Walker.


Extension

– Linus Ullmark looked bad on this one.

– General battle.

– Ah bon.

– Great performance by Miro Heiskanen.

– Four games on the bill tonight.

