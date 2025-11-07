The Canadiens have forgotten how to shoot for goal: they need to follow Jon Cooper’s advice

Let me take you back to the Four Nations Confrontation.

With Canada in overtime against the U.S., no one wanted to look selfish on the ice and it was a festival of the unnecessary pass to a teammate. It didn't work because the guys weren't shooting.

And that's when coach Jon Cooper told his flock to be selfish and shoot. This led to Connor McDavid's golden goal moments later.

Jon Cooper: “Somebody be selfish and shoot it in the net.”

Connor McDavid: *scores on the very next shot* pic.twitter.com/mz6rKKHwY8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025

I think we're there, on the Canadiens' side of things. Martin St-Louis is going to have to take a page out of his old pilot's book and ask his guys to shoot more.

Why should he do that? Because for the past two games, the Habs players haven't been playing well enough to shoot that little.

Obviously, this isn't a catastrophe. That said, it's clear that at this point, there are some small adjustments to be made, since the on-ice performance isn't perfect.

Lack of opportunism… lack of timing… few shots on goal… unnecessary penalties… not everything is right. It's not abnormal to go off the rails a bit in an 82-game season, by the way… but it needs to be remedied.

The most glaring example is the number of shots on goal. After firing just 20 shots on goal against the Flyers on Tuesday, the Canadiens did worse yesterday: just 19 shots.

Obviously, you can't shoot when you're taking unnecessary penalties and spending your time defending in your own zone. That's part of the equation.

Struble… it's going to be nice taking bad penalties in the 3rd period…#CH #Habs #Canadiens – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 7, 2025

That's part of the reason for Tuesday's and Thursday's losses. But there are also other reasons why the Canadiens fought hard, but came up short (4-3) yesterday in New Jersey.

What do I remember from that game this morning?

1. To see Jakub Dobes as emotional as he was after his team's setback says a lot about his desire to win. He didn't react as strongly after the Canadiens' playoff loss last season. #LesAttentesOntMonté

The Canadiens must be hoping that this morning, Dobes has moved on. You can't hang on to defeat for too long in life.

2. Mike Matheson (who gave it his all, but to no avail, to hold on to the lead late in the game) is getting his comeuppance a lot this season. One reason for this is his defensive play.

The pairing he forms with Noah Dobson (who has six points in his last six games) works well.

Clutch play by Noah Dobson to save a sure goal there. Two assists as well in this game. Impressive game for #53 – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2025

But you also have to give Alexandre Carrier the kudos he deserves. The Devils were 0-for-5 on the powerplay yesterday, and the Québécois' shorthanded brilliance is one reason why.

He was minus-2 during the game, but on special units, he was strong.

3. Matheson hurt himself at the end of the game. We'll have to hope he's okay, since the Habs can't afford not to have Matheson at the top of his game.

And speaking of playing at the top of his game: Nick Suzuki clearly has a sore foot. And Ivan Demidov briefly left the dressing room during the game…

4. Alex Newhook is doing well this year, but he'll probably be kicking himself for his overtime turnover. That's the kind of thing you don't want to do in a three-on-three situation where puck possession is important.

After all, the Habs are no longer invincible once the third period is over.

5. Kirby Dach has three goals in his last two games. But beyond that, he's playing good hockey, and his confidence on the ice is growing.

It could be even better if Zachary Bolduc, who's not feeling confident at the moment, could use his scoring touch.

Kirby Dach looks like he's found his confidence. Has set up Zachary Bolduc with golden chances in this game and is carrying the puck well. The three goals in two games has really given him a boost. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2025

At 9:11, Bolduc was once again Martin St-Louis' least-used player. He missed a lot of chances on the ice.

It's going to take something to get the Québécois off the ice. But what will it take?

6. Learning to play with a lead isn't easy. The Devils and the Canadiens both squandered one-goal leads during the game.

Remember: the Habs are the youngest team in the NHL.

7. The good news is that, while Nick Suzuki's line isn't producing as well, the others are able to get on the scoresheet once in a while. Even Jake Evans scored yesterday.

That makes the club more dangerous.

last 9 Canadiens goals

1 goal by the 1st line

4 goals by the 2nd line

3 goals by the 3rd line

1 goal by the 4th line Nice to see some depth – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 7, 2025

The Canadiens returned from Newark yesterday, after the game. And today, when the Habs were scheduled to practice in Brossard, the club decided to cancel practice and give the guys the day off.

Next step: getting ready for tomorrow night's home visit to the Mammoth.