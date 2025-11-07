Ryan O’Reilly screwed up in front of the media: “I’ve only had one good year in my career.”

Things are going badly for the Nashville Predators. The club has been in disarray for over a year, and the guys are taking it on the chin.

In any case, if there's one player who blames himself, it's Ryan O'Reilly. He wasn't afraid to beat himself over the head to say that he has to give more to help his club win.

In particular, he said he can't pass the ball and has only had one good season in his career. He also used the term “pathetic” to describe his performances.

Ryan O'Reilly was very candid when speaking on his play after the Predators dropped their third straight game. (via: @AlexDaugherty1) pic.twitter.com/eP27Zz2jgF – BarDown (@BarDown) November 7, 2025

One imagines that his 2018-2019 season (Stanley Cup, Selke, 77 points) in St. Louis is the one that the centerfielder targets as his only good season.

Did he say that to get media attention? I don't think so. I have a feeling he said it because he's really destroyed and wants to give more.

But in any case, it's intense.

After Jakub Dobes crying after a defeat, let's just say it was a big night in terms of striking reactions in front of the media last night.

But hey. We know that Ryan O'Reilly, who has a reputation for being a leader of men on the ice, is a good hockey player in the Bettman circuit.

And if the Preds were ever to trade him, he'd be in demand.

David Pagnotta: Re Ryan O'Reilly: They're gonna look and be willing to listen to see what contenders come knocking; there are a lot of contenders that would love to get their hands on this guy – DFO Rundown (11/5) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 7, 2025

Behind the scenes

Will the Canadiens go after a player like him? At $4.5 million a year for another twenty months or so, he'll be a player in demand should he be placed on the market.

This season, he has six goals and four assists in 16 games.