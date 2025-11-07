Rumor Corner: Nolan Arenado file | Dodgers versus Giants

Nolan Arenado more likely than ever to leave

Last year, we suspected there was a good chance Nolan Arenado would leave St. Louis. But now, more than ever, we agree that the veteran's chances of leaving St. Louis are good.

Arenado understands the situation, and it's safe to assume that he'll be a little less guarded about potentially saying yes to a deal.

“The big thing for Nolan Arenado is to find a winning place.” Randy Karraker reacts to Jeff Passan's report that Arenado is ‘widely expected to be moved' this offseason #STLCards pic.twitter.com/8H9iuNJRXA – STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) November 6, 2025

Dodgers more active than ever?

The Dodgers put money into their club to try and win. And for the past two years, it's been working, considering they've been defending champions since 2024.

Last year, the club invested a lot in its relievers, but to no avail. The Dodgers' bullpen was a problem in the playoffs.

How much will the Dodgers want to invest? According to Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers may be more active than ever in filling their team's gaps.

With the threat of a work stoppage (due in part to the way the club spends) looming in a year's time, this may be the Dodgers' last chance to push in that direction.

The Dodgers might be even more active than usual this offseason, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “This might be the last chance to loon for the Dodgers, to go nuts once more.” pic.twitter.com/4T2evAG9rd – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 6, 2025

Keep an eye on the Giants

If the Dodgers ever fail to sign Kyle Tucker or even certain relievers like Devin Williams, we shouldn't be surprised to see a club like the Giants get their hands on the L.A. club's targets.

Tucker and Williams are the ones to watch in town.

Will the Dodgers target Kyle Tucker this offseason?@StevePhillipsGM looks at the market for Tucker and explains why the Giants could be in on the free agent outfielder more than LA. pic.twitter.com/RygpRX9nXI – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2025

Free agent reliever Devin Williams has reportedly been receiving a lot of interest in free agency “I would not be surprised at all to see Devin sign with a west coast team, perhaps, like the Giants…” – @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/ePwPuWwB8a – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2025

Kyle Schwarber the leader

Is Kyle Schwarber likely to leave the Phillies? The chances are excellent, on paper, of him signing a new contract with the Phillies.

His leadership is said to be incomparable in the Philly locker room. Everyone loves him.

How likely is Kyle Schwarber to re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency?@ToddZolecki joins #MLBTonight to discuss a crucial offseason for the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/GQzG7xsRG9 – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.