Pascal Vincent: “We are in the process of recalibrating Florian Xhekaj”

Last year was Florian Xhekaj's first year in the pros. Arber's little brother spent the year in the AHL… where he found a way to score 24 goals in 69 games.

And only four of those goals came on the powerplay. It was truly impressive.

And after breaking all records at camp in September, Xhekaj seemed destined to be one of the first to be recalled… except that it's not so easy for him this year, with just one goal and three points in 10 games in Laval.

Speaking to Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, Xhekaj's coach Pascal Vincent was reassuring about his protégé:

We're in the process of recalibrating Florian Xhekaj. – Pascal Vincent

No panic in the case of Florian Xhekaj assures Pascal Vincent#lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/AK5WLwGzaA – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 7, 2025

Basically, what Vincent is explaining is that Xhekaj came to Rocket camp assuming that it would be easier for him this year. This is often a reality for a second-year player (especially after showing great things at the big club's camp)… and it made the forward want to focus on scoring goals.

But Vincent doesn't see it that way. In his eyes, Xhekaj won't be called back to the NHL for his scoring skills. And he's right: it's more likely to be for his physical game and intensity, even if being able to score won't be a bad thing up his sleeve.

At the moment, Vincent is trying to get Xhekaj to refocus on the basics, with a view to making him an NHL player one day. The fact that he's always at the center of the Rocket's fourth line (rather than on an offensive trio) is no mere coincidence.

And that leads me to believe that he won't be recalled any time soon: recalibration like this doesn't happen overnight, you know.

Overtime

– Speaking of the Rocket.

@RocketLaval lineup tonight at Place Bell against @HWPHockey: Farrell | Dauphin | Roy

Davidson | Belzile | Mesar

Simoneau | Condotta | Beck

Tuch | Xhekaj | Thorpe Trudeau | Engstrom

Paquette-Bisson | Reinbacher

Del Gaizo | Clurman Fowler – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 7, 2025

– That's right.

According to @TonyMarinaro, the Habs “don't have a true 2etrio”. Do you agree with him?https://t.co/ZIrDnVnZsc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2025

– Yes, I agree.

Should Macklin Celebrini make the Canadian Olympic roster? #TheFutureIsTeal – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 7, 2025

– Ryan O'Reilly: if he's traded, it will be to a contender.

David Pagnotta: Re Ryan O'Reilly: They're gonna send him somewhere – if they do move him – somewhere where it's gonna be a contender – The Sheet (11/6) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 7, 2025

– A name to keep an eye on.