“Our TV set in Utah is worth more than all our installations in Arizona.”

Tomorrow night, the Canadiens take on the Utah Mammoth for the very first time in their history. This will be the first duel between the two clubs since the Utah outfit chose its name, as you may recall.

Tomorrow's duel will take place at the Bell Centre, but the Habs will visit the Mammoth later this month. And what's clear is that the Utah team likes its new market.

In fact, Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong spoke to Chris Johnston(The Athletic) about his new reality in Salt Lake City…

And you can tell he's very, very impressed with the improvements:

Our TV in Utah is worth more than all our installations in Arizona. – Bill Armstrong

Utah GM Bill Armstrong is loving the new digs in Utah so far (via @reporterchris) pic.twitter.com/5zI6mkwNMW – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

We know that Armstrong, who lived through the Coyotes' final years in Arizona, also lived through the Arizona outfit's financial difficulties. The Coyotes couldn't even pay their arena rent, after all, so they ended up playing at Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's arena.

This is in stark contrast to the brand-new (NHL-calibre) facilities that were built for the Mammoth in Utah.

And that, in the GM's eyes, is a major factor in why the club is turning the corner in its rebuild. The guys are being treated like royalty, and the ownership group in Utah isn't afraid to put money on the table to get the club where it needs to be.

That's quite a change from the last few years in the desert, when the club was in survival mode. Good for the club members, then.

Overtime

– Ivan Demidov has been practicing his skating stroke for a long time.

Ivan Demidov on his dad Alexei teaching him how to skate as a kid, growing up just outside Moscow: pic.twitter.com/weYrwaEA0O – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2025

– Still.

If the trend continues for Nick Suzuki… 100-point plateau for the captain this season? pic.twitter.com/psCspfGR45 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 7, 2025

– Nazem Kadri: Frank Seravalli has questions about the Maple Leafs.

Frank Seravalli: Re Nazem Kadri trade rumours: With a 13 team no trade list, he does have some say; I can't help but think about the Maple Leafs – Frankly Hockey (11/6) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 7, 2025

– He's incredible.

Highest expected goals created on the PP among defensemen, via EvolvingHockey: 3.2 – Matthew Schaefer

1.8 – Zeev Buium

1.5 – Miro Heiskanen

1.4 – Adam Fox

1.4 – Dougie Hamilton Analytics can be tricky sometimes but when you're this far ahead of the pack… you're just nasty. pic.twitter.com/dUZA0oGWf4 – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) November 7, 2025

– Can you believe it?