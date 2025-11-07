Nick Suzuki seemed to be playing injured yesterday: His streak of games with at least one point is dead

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12…

Obviously, you'll understand that I can count to 12. Not bad, kid.

No joke, but I'm telling you about 12 for a reason. Nick Suzuki had collected at least one point in his last 12 games before the one against the Devils… but his streak came to an end last night in New Jersey.

The captain didn't look in top form last night against the Devils.

He didn't look like the Nick Suzuki we know… and he didn't have the biggest game ever. But in all this, it's worth remembering that Suzuki sacrificed himself for his club late in Tuesday night's game against the Flyers, blocking a shot in the dying moments.

Yesterday, he seemed to be playing hurt. And perhaps this sequence explains why:

Nick Suzuki with a HUGGEEE BLOCKED SHOT as time expires and we are headed to shootout!!!! pic.twitter.com/jJoe5tgarn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 5, 2025

Nick Suzuki has never missed a game since the start of his NHL career. He's played 469 consecutive games, and that makes him a truly special player.

But let's hope his discomfort goes away soon. The Canadiens need him at the top of his game, because we know how important the captain is in Martin St-Louis' line-up.

If he needs to break his streak to get some rest, so be it. Suzuki probably won't get a chance to rest next February, because he seems to have a good chance of competing in the Olympics with his current performance… and at some point, he'll have to have the opportunity to heal his wounds.

Because we also agree on one thing: the holiday season is a long way off… and the guys don't have much time to rest during this part of the season either.

I hope we'll prioritize his health before his string of consecutive games. And let's hope his injury isn't too serious either.

