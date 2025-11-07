Munetaka Murakami to be released today

As the MLB free agent market opened yesterday (Thursday), a new name will be added to the showcase.

Japanese Munetaka Murakami will be made available by the Yakult Swallows today (Friday), as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Starting Saturday, Murakami will have 45 days to negotiate a deal with a Major League Baseball team and begin his career in North America.

News, free at ESPN: Munetaka Murakami, who owns the single-season NPB home run record for a Japanese-born player, will be posted today and will sign with an MLB team by Dec. 22. Details on one of the most highly anticipated free agencies of the winter: https://t.co/DwoRgs23yN – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 7, 2025

Nippon and has hit 265 home runs so far in his career in the Land of the Rising Sun, including 56 in 141 games in 2022, when he won the Nippon Baseball League MVP award. The 25-year-old was also a member of the 2023 World Baseball Classic champions.

If you're tired of hearing about the Los Angeles Dodgers, this isn't where things are going to change. Despite having exercised the $10 million option on Max Muncy's contract, the California outfit will once again be in the derby.

The Seattle Mariners, who were so close to a World Series appearance, will also be in line to acquire Murakami's services, especially if Eugenio Suarez doesn't return to Washington State. With a very solid starting rotation, the priority this winter will be offense, just as it was at the last trade deadline.

Still in the American League, the New York Yankees are in desperate need of a third cushion and will certainly be scrambling to lure the Japanese to the East. In fact, if Murakami doesn't play in the West next year, there's a good chance it will be with the Bombardiers, who have already expressed an interest.

To be continued over the next month and a half.

This content was created with the help of AI.