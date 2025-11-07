Monty and Mike at Rona: A joke contest to win a poutine

Samuel Montembeault is the talk of the town for many reasons these days.

His performances on the ice are getting a lot of attention… but so is his new collaboration with McDo. Monty is McDo's McJoy of the Year, and now he's got his own poutine (which I haven't tried yet, by the way).

The McDo ads also feature Mike from Rona saying a few lines. The result is cool, to be honest.

A new ad was released today… on Rona's various social network accounts.

In the video, we see Monty and “Mike” telling flat jokes. The point? Whoever manages not to laugh wins the right to eat the goalie's poutine.

The hockey bag and pocket joke… I have to admit I found that funny. Hehe :

It's a good idea.

It's creative, brings a more humorous side to things and makes for pleasant viewing. I had fun watching the video.

But if the video makes you laugh, it's far from the case when you look at Monty's season with the Canadiens. It's been a real struggle since the start of the season, and let's hope things turn around soon for the Québécois.

In fact, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Mike at Rona will bring him some luck on the ice. Because right now, the Québécois seems to be in need of some…

Overtime

