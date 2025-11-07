Baseball

MLB en bref : Kevin Gausman remercie les fans | Pas un bon signe pour les Rockies
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB en bref : Kevin Gausman remercie les fans | Pas un bon signe pour les Rockies
Credit: MSN

Kevin Gausman remercie les fans

Il voulait rendre la ville de Toronto fière.

Le budget des Giants

Signer un lanceur à long terme n'est pas réaliste.

Pas un bon signe pour les Rockies

Paul DePodesta n'était pas aimé par les fans des Browns de Cleveland.

Trevor Story s'explique

Il ne voulait pas quitter Boston.

Luis Robert Jr. chez les Yankees?

C'est une possibilité.

L'importance de Chris Bassitt

Les Blue Jays doivent-ils le ramener?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!