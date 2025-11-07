MLB en bref : Kevin Gausman remercie les fans | Pas un bon signe pour les Rockies

Kevin Gausman remercie les fans
Il voulait rendre la ville de Toronto fière.
All I ever wanted to do was make the city and country proud of the team that represents them. To the fans- thank you I will never forget it #DadSeason
— Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) November 7, 2025
Le budget des Giants
Signer un lanceur à long terme n'est pas réaliste.
Giants' Chairman Downplays Possibility Of Long-Term Deals For Free Agent Pitchers https://t.co/wkIRXtsIdw pic.twitter.com/BNQQ43VsUB
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 7, 2025
Pas un bon signe pour les Rockies
Paul DePodesta n'était pas aimé par les fans des Browns de Cleveland.
“Browns fans were kind of rejoicing, which is never a good thing.”@Britt_Ghiroli and @KPILLAR4 question the Rockies decision to hire Paul DePodesta as their head of baseball operations, given his lack of success with the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/Uy7iKbcTFq
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 7, 2025
Trevor Story s'explique
Il ne voulait pas quitter Boston.
Trevor Story is here to stay, and he's ready to go
“I came here for a reason, and we're finally good. I'm not going to leave when it's time to start skyrocketing.”
310 to Left is presented by @NEFordDealers pic.twitter.com/BtoKDbWTYn
— NESN (@NESN) November 7, 2025
Luis Robert Jr. chez les Yankees?
C'est une possibilité.
The Yankees are expected to have interest in OF Luis Robert Jr. this offseason, according to @RyanGarciaESM
Robert posted an 84 wRC+ with 14 home runs in 2025 with the White Sox.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/TYbBCxezAj
— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 7, 2025
L'importance de Chris Bassitt
Les Blue Jays doivent-ils le ramener?
“Chris Bassitt is the guts of this baseball team.”@ShiDavidi joins @JDBunkis to discuss Bassitt's importance in the #BlueJays rotation and clubhouse.#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/azOrkYWBtx
— Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) November 7, 2025