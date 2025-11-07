Martin Brodeur says: he wouldn’t have liked to face Ivan Demidov

Martin Brodeur is perhaps the best goaltender in NHL history. 4 Vézina trophies, three Stanley Cups, 691 NHL victories…

We all have a different opinion on that.

But… in spite of it all, Brodeur is able to recognize the talent found in today's National League.

The man who is now on the Devils' staff talked about it today on BPM Sports: there are guys he wishes he hadn't played against as a goalie.

And even though he's from Quebec, and perhaps had no choice but to say this, he mentioned the name… Ivan Demidov.

Wow!

Martin Brodeur wouldn't want to face several active players including McDavid, MacKinnon and a certain Ivan Demidov! @datgregtho pic.twitter.com/kVElGiCsJq – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 6, 2025

Ivan Demidov's talent is undeniable.

He proved, right from the start in the National League, that he had the skills to become one of the best players in the world. His hands, his creativity with the puck, his agility in finding his teammates as if nothing had happened…

But to see that one of the best goaltenders in history(if not the best) sees him as a special player at this stage of his career is even more telling. It shows that Demidov has earned the respect of some of the league's legends… and it also shows that he has the potential to be one of the greats in league history.

I've always loved it, hearing legends of the sport talk about a youngster as being a player of great talent.

And coming from the mouth of Martin Brodeur, who has had so much success in the National League… it sounds more encouraging for the Canadiens and their fans.

