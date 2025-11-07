Kyle Tucker: Blue Jays favorite

Last Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays were two outs away from winning their first World Series title, before it all fell apart. Less than a week later, however, it's already time to look ahead to the 2026 campaign.

And one name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks in connection with the Blue Jays is Kyle Tucker. The Chicago Cubs acquired him at a high price a year ago, but are likely to let him leave the Windy City.

In fact, according to BetOnline, the representatives of the Ontario metropolis would even be the favorites to get their hands on the star outfielder, with odds of +300. The Los Angeles Dodgers, of course, come in second with odds of +350.

If you buy into this kind of stuff, BetOnline has the Blue Jays as the favourite to sign Kyle Tucker (+300). Dodgers second at +350. – Rob Wong (@RobWong34) November 6, 2025

In the best of all possible worlds, Tucker is expected to initial a contract in the $500 million range after being selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year.

Tucker's potential is immense, as he was one home run away from joining Jeff Bagwell and Carlos Beltran as the only members of the Houston Astros to record a season of 30 long balls and 30 stolen bases in 2023.

However, the 28-year-old has missed more than a hundred games due to injury over the past two seasons and has yet to hit more than thirty home runs.

For the Blue Jays, adding a talent like Tucker to their line-up would help immensely, with the left-handed slugger coming off a campaign in which he posted a .266 batting average with 22 home runs and 73 runs produced.

If Bo Bichette were to leave Toronto, Tucker would make up for that loss in the offensive role, and this kind of signing would show the whole league that the Blue Jays are here to stay as big-league contenders.

This content was created with the help of AI.