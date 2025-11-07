Jakub Dobes’ cries send shockwaves through parliament

Yesterday, Jakub Dobes was the talk of the town.

After his first setback of the season, the goalkeeper burst into tears in front of the media. He blamed himself for losing the game and it came out like this in front of the media.

Here are some images.

WATCH: Jakub Dobes was very emotional after his team's defeat last night. See the full press conference and the reaction of St-Louis and his teammates, here https://t.co/WqJKFoNusJ pic.twitter.com/mu5WIkdz1k – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2025

By necessity, it's a subject that's been the talk of the town. In the Montreal sports world this morning, it's the subject of the hour concerning the Canadiens.

But it's also a topic that goes beyond the world of sports.

As journalist Geneviève Lajoie reports, the former Minister of Social Services and Mental Health Issues, Lionel Carmant, is worried about Dobes.

On social networks, he posted a message asking for attention to be paid to his mental health. He wants the goalkeeper to speak out, as anxiety can affect high-level athletes.

Hopefully, someone will ask him if he's okay. Anxiety can affect anyone, including top athletes. Talking about it is the first step to getting better! #mentalhealth https://t.co/qiTw2zfCjv – Lionel Carmant (@CarmantLionel) November 7, 2025

Lionel Carmant is now an independent MP.

Clearly, there's a certain cry for help in Dobes' cries. Bursting out like this publicly was probably not his goal when the cameras panned out in front of him.

I wonder, internally, how Dobes' reaction was perceived. But I'm sure he'll find an ear to listen, considering this isn't 1973.

To be continued.

