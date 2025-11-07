Here’s why Bo Bichette might consider a short-term contract

A free agent in his prime normally wants to sign a long-term contract. However, as we've seen in recent years, some guys have to sign for the short term.

Why? Because the market won't give them the contract they want.

We imagine that Bo Bichette, whether in Toronto or elsewhere, will want a long-term contract. A seven- or eight-year deal will undoubtedly be in his sights, after hitting quite a few safe shots in 2025.

But what if he only gets a five-year offer at $26 million a year, for example? Because according to Ben Nicholson-Smith, it's possible.

If so, Bichette could sign a short contract (with opt-outs) to become a free agent again at 29, not 33, when the offers aren't as good on his table.

Reading the text by Kiley McDaniel (who also talks about $130 million over five years for Bichette), we understand that, if his market develops poorly, it would be to his advantage to sign in the short term. Or at least, to consider the idea.

Top 50 Free Agent Rankings w/projected contracts!⁰⁰Over 10,000 words chock full of industry intel & analysis on the top FAs plus another 150 free agents organized by position. Also: recapped last winter's total spending and projected this year's total. https://t.co/Hqif4rJxQG – Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) November 6, 2025

In fact, if he proves that his knee is healthy (in Toronto or elsewhere) in 2026, it could help him earn more money in 2027. Even though he's been healthy for most of the season, he's been injured in the past and missed a significant part of the race and playoffs.

Bo Bichette could also demonstrate his defensive versatility by moving to second base and proving that he's not necessarily a negative defensively.

And finally, with no qualifying offer in a year's time, his market could be more robust.

But hey. Since he was good in 2025 and a work stoppage seems imminent in a year's time, I can see him pushing hard for his long-term contract right now. But I say all that in case things go badly on the market this year.

This content was created with the help of AI.