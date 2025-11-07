Death of his daughter: Alex Vesia explains why he missed the World Series

Sad news in the sports world.

Alex Vesia, the Dodgers pitcher who was unable to pitch in the World Series against the Blue Jays due to a personal situation, has given more details about his family situation.

In a post on social networks, the pitcher announced that his daughter had passed away on October 26, right in the middle of the World Series. If the photo accompanying the post is anything to go by, she really wasn't that old.

So he and his wife are in terrible mourning. And watching his Dodgers win the World Series won't help ease the pain.

Gutted for Alex Vesia and his wife. An unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/QXtNfeZ0F4 – Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 7, 2025

In a lengthy post, he took the time to pay tribute to his daughter, but also to thank the Dodgers and the baseball world for all the messages of support.

In particular, he named the Blue Jays, and you'd think it was because the Dodgers' World Series opponents paid tribute to Vesia. Toronto relievers had the L.A. pitcher's #51 on their caps, at one point.

Every Blue Jays reliever had 51 written on their hat during Game 6 to pay their respects to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who is away from the team to deal with a personal matter pic.twitter.com/jdwABAJpn2 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 1, 2025

The medical team who cared for the family were also thanked.

It's hard to think of a worse tragedy for a family. The next few months (so the off-season for Vesia) will be difficult and our thoughts are with them as things continue.

This content was created with the help of AI.