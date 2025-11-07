Cayden Primeau is placed in the waivers

A month ago, the Leafs put Cayden Primeau (and Samuel Blais) up for waivers.

But the Primeau experience in Toronto didn't last long… because today we learn that the goaltender has (once again) been submitted to the waivers.

Will another team take a chance on Primeau?

The question arises because, in three games this season, Primeau's statistics have been… disastrous. And I don't mince my words:

4.30 goals-against average

.838 save percentage

He's won two games out of three, but still: his numbers show that he's having trouble getting the job done in front of the net. And clearly, the Leafs have had enough.

The #leafs have placed Cayden Primeau on waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 7, 2025

Joseph Woll, who missed the start of the season, is close to a return to action.

He'll play a few games in the AHL to get back into shape before returning to the Leafs in Toronto.

Did this news have an impact on the Leafs' decision regarding Primeau? It's possible. After all, the Leafs don't need to keep three goalies up top, and Primeau was the easy guy to squeeze into the equation.

But then again, it's not as if he's had a lot of success proving to management that he belongs in the Queen City. We'll have to keep an eye on what happens next in his case, and we'll have more clues tomorrow.

I really wonder whether another team will ask for him after his difficult start to the season.

Extension

Reminder: in 23-24, Primeau was still good with the Canadiens. He was able to make the important saves, and that enabled him to play 23 games that season.

But since then, it's been more than difficult. It really seems like a long time ago… although it hasn't been forever either.