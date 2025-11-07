An impressive arsenal for Pepe Gonzalez and a challenge for the Rouge et Or

Pepe Gonzalez wowed the gallery in his first season on the Québécois university scene. The quarterback also benefited from an elite group of receivers, among the best in Canada.

There's a lot of talk about Enrique Jaimes Leclair and Hassane Dosso, but the 2025 season marked a turning point in Simon Larose's career.

In his third year with the Université de Montréal Carabins, the catcher finally showed his full potential, establishing himself as one of the major assets in a group already renowned for its depth and versatility.

“After playing a more important role on special units at the start of the season, a role I was happy with, I'm now playing a more important role on offense. My role has changed. I knew I had the athletic ability and the background to make my mark. It was a question of opportunity,” the former Division 1 offensive player told Journal de Québec and journalist Richard Boutin

Playing within a talented and complementary squad of receivers, Larose finished the season with 397 yards gained, a personal best that ranks him second among the Bleus and fifth in the entire RSEQ.

This steady progress is a testament not only to his athletic maturity, but also to his understanding of the Carabins' offensive system, a team where internal competition pushes everyone to excel.

For Larose, the key to success lies in discipline and cohesion. The Montreal attack has sometimes faltered this season, particularly during the game in Quebec City, but the receiver assures us that the group has learned the necessary lessons.

By following the game plan and avoiding excessive individualism, the Carabins know they can compete with any team on the Québécois university circuit.

A receiver unit at the top of the country

While Enrique Jaimes Leclair and Hassane Dosso took top honours by being selected on the RSEQ All-Star team, Larose and veteran Brandon Gourgon also delivered consistent, inspired performances. Together, they form one of the best quartets of receivers in the country.

Larose makes no secret of the fact: he firmly believes that Montreal boasts the best receiver unit in Canadian college football. This blend of experience, raw talent and on-field chemistry could well be the key to leading the Carabins to another RSEQ title, and perhaps more.

This content was created with the help of AI.