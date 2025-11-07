A second major award in a row for Arnaud Desjardins

Université Laval Rouge et Or quarterback Arnaud Desjardins has been awarded the highest distinction in Québécois university football.

A true offensive engine for his team this season, he has been named RSEQ Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 campaign.

This prestigious award recognizes the consistency, precision and leadership of the Laval pivot, who guided his team to another elite season.

At the Coupe Jacques-Dussault press conference held at Université Laval, the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) honoured the best athletes of the year.

Voting by the circuit's five head coaches confirmed what many observers had already noted: Desjardins has established himself as the face of the Rouge et Or and an undisputed leader on the field.

Under his direction, Laval presented a balanced forward, capable of striking at any moment. His reading of the game and calmness under pressure often made the difference in key moments. This recognition confirms Desjardins' place among the best quarterbacks on the Canadian university scene.

A harvest of honours for Laval and Montreal

The Rouge et Or program shone on many levels. In addition to the Desjardins title, Justin Cloutier was named best defensive player, while Billy Jonas Pernier excelled on special units.

Head coach Glen Constantin, true to form, was also crowned Coach of the Year, consolidating Laval's reputation as a benchmark in university football.

At the Université de Montréal Carabins, Alassane Diouf, Benjamin McDougall and coordinator Denis Boisclair were also honoured, confirming the strength of the Laval-Montreal duel that drives the Québecois scene year after year.

This content was created with the help of AI.