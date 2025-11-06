Hockey

Top-4: Nazem Kadri scores in his 1000th match
Raphael Simard
Last night's NHL action featured five games.

My colleague Pablo Herrera-Vergara has already summarized Alex Ovechkin's 900th goal and Jordan Binnington's bullshit.

Here's a summary of the other four games.

1. Nazem Kadri scores in his 1000th game

Nazem Kadri played his 1000th NHL game last night.

He got a nice tribute and a solo lap.

This introduction clearly whipped the club into life, as within the first few seconds, Morgan Frost opened the scoring.

Jonathan Huberdeau picked up an assist on the goal, extending his streak of games with at least one point to six.

Later in the match, Kadri, the hero of the match, scored.

He became the second player in Flames history to score a goal in his 1,000th game.

Calgary won quite comfortably by a score of 5-1 against the Blue Jackets.

Now that Kadri has played his 1000th game, he can be traded (to the Habs?).

2. Third-period hat trick for Tyler Bertuzzi

In the match between the Blackhawks and Canucks, we're transported directly to the third period, because in the first two periods, no goals were scored.

But in the third, the two teams traded seven goals. Final score: 5-2 Blackhawks.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a hat trick.

Connor Bedard sealed the game's outcome in an empty net.

His first goal in his hometown.

Spencer Knight was smoking in front of the Hawks net.

He stopped 43 of 45 shots.

3. Sharks crush the Kraken

The Sharks are beautiful to watch.

They may not win the Stanley Cup or make the playoffs this season, but they're young and dynamic.

Yesterday, San Jose crushed the Kraken, the opposite of the Sharks, 6-1.

Macklin Celebrini scored the game's first goal. He has now reached the 20-point plateau in 14 games, second only to Joe Thornton (13 games).

His best friend, Will Smith, is also capable of scoring.

Here, he made it 4-1 for his club.

Tyler Toffoli hurt the Kraken with this net.

Celebrini finished the game with three points, while Smith, Toffoli and John Klingberg finished with two.

4. A 501st goal for John Tavares

Before the Mammoth-Leafs game, John Tavares was honored after his 500th NHL goal.

He didn't want to stay at 500 goals for long. He scored his 501st during the game.

Matias Maccelli scored the winning goal…

Against his former club.

Auston Matthews is doing well these days.

He scored in his third consecutive game.

Leafs win 5-3.


Extension

– It doesn't get any better for Logan Mailloux.

– A first for Ryan Winterton.

– Bertuzzi, Celebrini and Jacob Chychrun lead the charge.

– Nine games on tap tonight.

