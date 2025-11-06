Top-4: Nazem Kadri scores in his 1000th match

Last night's NHL action featured five games.

My colleague Pablo Herrera-Vergara has already summarized Alex Ovechkin's 900th goal and Jordan Binnington's bullshit.

Here's a summary of the other four games.

Wednesday night finishes with Macklin Celebrini tied with Connor McDavid for the League lead in points, marking the first time in NHL history a teenager is the scoring leader (tied or outright) at this stage of a season (217 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/pfvcQ5X1Vl pic.twitter.com/IWA1FfezVC – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2025

1. Nazem Kadri scores in his 1000th game

Nazem Kadri played his 1000th NHL game last night.

He got a nice tribute and a solo lap.

Solo lap for Mr. 1000 pic.twitter.com/hpFprjjaQD – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 6, 2025

This introduction clearly whipped the club into life, as within the first few seconds, Morgan Frost opened the scoring.

Jonathan Huberdeau picked up an assist on the goal, extending his streak of games with at least one point to six.

Morgan Frost opens the scoring less than a minute in! pic.twitter.com/0PLdZRIEkb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2025

Later in the match, Kadri, the hero of the match, scored.

He became the second player in Flames history to score a goal in his 1,000th game.

Nazem Kadri became the second @NHLFlames player to score while skating in their 1000th career game, following Martin Gelinas (Dec. 9, 2003). #NHLStats Watch now in (@Sportsnet ONE), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC https: //t.co/PkEVMFXybM – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2025

Calgary won quite comfortably by a score of 5-1 against the Blue Jackets.

Now that Kadri has played his 1000th game, he can be traded (to the Habs?).

2. Third-period hat trick for Tyler Bertuzzi

In the match between the Blackhawks and Canucks, we're transported directly to the third period, because in the first two periods, no goals were scored.

But in the third, the two teams traded seven goals. Final score: 5-2 Blackhawks.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a hat trick.

3RD PERIOD HAT TRICK FOR TYLER BERTUZZI pic.twitter.com/b0bJBJ8TTG – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 6, 2025

Connor Bedard sealed the game's outcome in an empty net.

His first goal in his hometown.

Connor Bedard has his first goal in his hometown pic.twitter.com/FlasNtrGbr – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 6, 2025

Spencer Knight was smoking in front of the Hawks net.

He stopped 43 of 45 shots.

3. Sharks crush the Kraken

The Sharks are beautiful to watch.

They may not win the Stanley Cup or make the playoffs this season, but they're young and dynamic.

Yesterday, San Jose crushed the Kraken, the opposite of the Sharks, 6-1.

Macklin Celebrini scored the game's first goal. He has now reached the 20-point plateau in 14 games, second only to Joe Thornton (13 games).

Celebrini is top 5 idc pic.twitter.com/scWjWaA80q – trev (@BayAreaTrev) November 6, 2025

His best friend, Will Smith, is also capable of scoring.

Here, he made it 4-1 for his club.

Will Smith with the shot on net, @SanJoseSharks now up 4-1 pic.twitter.com/9bA0A2Q815 – NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2025

Tyler Toffoli hurt the Kraken with this net.

Shakir Mukhamadullin sends DIME to Toffoli fresh out of the box pic.twitter.com/I96tpNfXKe – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 6, 2025

Celebrini finished the game with three points, while Smith, Toffoli and John Klingberg finished with two.

4. A 501st goal for John Tavares

Before the Mammoth-Leafs game, John Tavares was honored after his 500th NHL goal.

He didn't want to stay at 500 goals for long. He scored his 501st during the game.

501 FOR JOHNNY T pic.twitter.com/G1u6rzMAJT – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2025

Matias Maccelli scored the winning goal…

Against his former club.

Nothing like scoring against your former team pic.twitter.com/hs6thO3Nu0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2025

Auston Matthews is doing well these days.

He scored in his third consecutive game.

Auston Matthews SNIPES it and he has goals in 3 straight pic.twitter.com/l25Naht8ON – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 6, 2025

Leafs win 5-3.

– It doesn't get any better for Logan Mailloux.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for St Louis Blues on 2025-11-05: pic.twitter.com/PA4EwRFvVn – HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 6, 2025

– A first for Ryan Winterton.

THAT'S A FIRST FOR RYAN WINTERTON pic.twitter.com/JOjorKv6ZT – NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2025

– Bertuzzi, Celebrini and Jacob Chychrun lead the charge.

– Nine games on tap tonight.