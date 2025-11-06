Three possible destinations for Bo Bichette

Today (Thursday) marks the opening of the free agent market. And one of the names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks is certainly Bo Bichette.

In 2025, Little Bichette posted a .311 batting average, with a .357 on-base percentage, while adding 18 home runs, 94 runs produced and a very low total of 91 strikeouts. Although Bichette missed the final month of the season, he finished second in the American League in hits with a total of 181.

The 27-year-old missed much of the playoffs with a knee injury, but was in the field for all seven games of the World Series, posting a .348 batting average with a huge long ball in the final game of the Fall Classic.

Bo Bichette just unleashed one of the coldest bat flips ever pic.twitter.com/cF2V2pzdZP – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Bichette is expected to attract the attention of several Major League Baseball teams this off-season. Here are three of them:

Of course, a return to the Toronto Blue Jays isn't out of the question, even though for most of 2025, it seemed clear that this would be Bichette's last season with the Blue Jays. Perhaps the Jays' participation in the World Series and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new contract will have changed things.

The San Francisco Giants could also be in the running to acquire Bichette's services, as they are in need of hitters who know how to get to the trails after finishing in the lower reaches of the Manfred Circuit offensively during the 2025 season. With Willy Adames settled in at shortstop, a move to second base would be in order for Bichette, which could pay off for the Giants.

Finally, the Detroit Tigers, who will see second baseman Gleyber Torres head to the free agent market. Detroit's second basemen posted an OPS of .755 in 2025, ranking third in MLB, while conversely, the team's third basemen posted an OPS of .628. Bichette could fill either role and help an offense in need of reinforcement.

Honorable mention to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who could very well get their hands on Bichette and send Mookie Betts to right field.

The Dodgers need to maximize the talent of their best players. https://t.co/QlhELrA0op – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 6, 2025

This will be a very interesting case to follow.

This content was created with the help of AI.