Ross Atkins refuses to confirm Jeff Hoffman as closer in 2026

During today's Blue Jays bosses' press conference, a number of topics were discussed. But there was one that deserved a little more attention: the case of Jeff Hoffman.

The Blue Jays reliever, who acted as closer in 2025, has had his ups and downs. During the season, he sometimes struggled.

In the playoffs, he was very good, but gave up a bad home run in Game 7. He's said loud and clear that he blames himself and his teammates for costing him a World Series ring.

But you have to wonder, in all this, how much confidence the Blue Jays have in him.

The question was put to Ross Atkins today. And the club's GM refused to confirm that Jeff Hoffman will be the ninth-inning reliever for the Blue Jays in 2026.

His answer was… evasive.

Ross Atkins, when asked if Jeff Hoffman would be the #BlueJays‘ closer next season: “The great thing about Jeff is he's not married to that … I think he would be open to anything that makes us better.” – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 6, 2025

He said Hoffman wasn't attached to the idea of being the closer , and that the pitcher would likely be open to anything that makes the Blue Jays better going forward.

In other words: the Blue Jays will be looking for an impact reliever, and if they find one, Hoffman will lose his job in the ninth inning. If not, he'll be the closer.

There are several quality relievers on the free-agent market, and we'll have to see if any of them want to head to Toronto as a free agent. If not, a transaction is possible.

So everything is on the table.

Tony Gonsolin DFA.

BREAKING: The Dodgers have DFA'd Tony Gonsolin Gonsolin battled injuries for years but had some great moments in LA. We'll miss you Catman. pic.twitter.com/jCSFiSMrr1 – Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 6, 2025

Pete Fairbanks is a free agent.

News, free at ESPN, on Pete Fairbanks reaching free agency after the Rays declined his $11 million option. He'll be one of the best relievers available, armed with closing experience and a new cutter that played as an elite pitch in the second half. Story: https://t.co/tauNYH3X0O – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2025

Lucas Giolito did not receive a qualifying offer.

Most of the players receiving qualifying offers were not shocking. Gleyber Torres was mildly surprising to some industry folks. There was a thought that Robert Suarez and Jorge Polanco may have gotten them, but they did not. – Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 6, 2025

Bo Bichette at shortstop in Toronto: possible.

On the #BlueJays‘ SS position for 2026, GM Ross Atkins highlighted the club's options and versatility: Asked if Gimenez could be long-term SS: “I think he's proven that's a fine option for us” Asked, if Bo wanted to play SS, would that be open in Toronto for Bo: “Yes.” – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 6, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.