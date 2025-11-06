Baseball

Ross Atkins refuses to confirm Jeff Hoffman as closer in 2026
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
During today's Blue Jays bosses' press conference, a number of topics were discussed. But there was one that deserved a little more attention: the case of Jeff Hoffman.

The Blue Jays reliever, who acted as closer in 2025, has had his ups and downs. During the season, he sometimes struggled.

In the playoffs, he was very good, but gave up a bad home run in Game 7. He's said loud and clear that he blames himself and his teammates for costing him a World Series ring.

But you have to wonder, in all this, how much confidence the Blue Jays have in him.

The question was put to Ross Atkins today. And the club's GM refused to confirm that Jeff Hoffman will be the ninth-inning reliever for the Blue Jays in 2026.

His answer was… evasive.

He said Hoffman wasn't attached to the idea of being the closer , and that the pitcher would likely be open to anything that makes the Blue Jays better going forward.

In other words: the Blue Jays will be looking for an impact reliever, and if they find one, Hoffman will lose his job in the ninth inning. If not, he'll be the closer.

There are several quality relievers on the free-agent market, and we'll have to see if any of them want to head to Toronto as a free agent. If not, a transaction is possible.

So everything is on the table.

