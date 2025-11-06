Rankings: the most likely trophies for the Canadiens’ players

The start of the season is going really well for the Canadiens. This is partly due to the fact that several players are performing well when they're sent out onto the ice.

So, if we look to the future, we can see that some of the Canadiens' players could, if they keep this up, win trophies at the end of the season.

In any case, ESPN believes in this month-old season.

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB: After 1 month of activity, ESPN has awarded its trophies. Besides Demidov at the Calder, which one surprises you the most? – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 6, 2025

But of all the trophies that could be awarded (whether by vote or statistics) in the summer of 2026, which Habs players are most likely to win one?

Here's a top-5 list, by trophy. In recent years, there hasn't been enough talent to take part in such an exercise… but the Canadiens' reality is different at the start of the 2025-2026 season.

5. The Vézina Trophy

Right now, Jakub Dobes is on everyone's lips. But with Samuel Montembeault on the rise again and getting starts, that's going to work against Dobes, who is also likely to slow down a bit, at some point.

Goalies elsewhere in the NHL who play more will inevitably have more chances.

4. The Norris Trophy

ESPN surprised many by naming Mike Matheson as one of its favorites for Defenseman of the Year. Could the Québécois really win it? What about Lane Hutson?

I don't like their chances because… Cale Makar exists.

All the votes went to Cale Makar… except one (Matheson's) → https://t.co/FBoKbYvKRH – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 4, 2025

3. The Selke Trophy

Now that Aleksander Barkov is out and Nick Suzuki is playing for a good team, we can't say we hate his chances for the Selke.

His offensive progress (he's better every year) also works in his favor. But the competition will be stiff.

2. The Maurice Richard Trophy

Cole Caufield, who plays with leading passers on the powerplay, has as good a chance as anyone to lead the league in goals at the end of the season.

Currently, he leads the league with 10 goals, tied with Jack Hughes, Cutter Gauthier, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon. But the competition will be fierce.

1. The Calder Trophy

Jakub Dobes and Oliver Kapanen are good youngsters, but we agree that Ivan Demidov is on another planet. In fact, he's on Matthew Schaefer's planet.

Right now, we agree that the race is between the Habs player and the Islanders' player. That's why the Calder is ranked #1: there are fewer candidates than for other individual honours.

