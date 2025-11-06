Perfect time to trade Alex Newhook (according to JiC)

Alex Newhook isn't the Canadiens' greatest offensive player.

He racked up 26 points (15 goals) in 82 games last season, and when we saw his production, we all wondered what his real role was in Montreal.

But we've seen a different Newhook since the start of the season. He has nine points (five goals) in just 13 games… and he's able to produce because he benefits from Ivan Demidov's work on his line.

That said, this would be the perfect time for the Canadiens to trade him to JiC.

According to Jean-Charles Lajoie, we must take advantage of Newhook's current value… because it will probably never be as high as it is right now in the four corners of the National League.

Despite the excellent services he's currently rendered, we need to exploit Newhook's great sequence and use it as bait by involving him in a package. – Jean-Charles Lajoie

The idea… is not crazy, in a way.

When you look at the Canadiens' long-term situation, you realize that Newhook may not have a major role for much longer.

There are youngsters on the rise… and the player's value is at an all-time high at the time of writing.

But I find it hard, in a way, to agree with JiC's comments. And here's why:

1. Alex Newhook is 24 years old. He's not the best center in the National League, but we've seen that results can be achieved when the Canadiens exploit his speed on the ice. We know that this element can become really important… and we know that he often has good chances to score.

If he were able to convert more of them, maybe we wouldn't even be having this discussion today…

2. On a third line, Newhook can (more than) do the job. He can bring the element of speed that the Canadiens are looking for, and that can make a difference.

3. We can see Newhook getting really good at the power play. I tend to believe that the Habs need him right now – and that he can improve over time…

I wouldn't trade Alex Newhook for three bottles of water and 12 pucks. Nobody said that, either.

But what I'm trying to say… is that, in my eyes, you'd really have to acquire a high-quality player to see Alex Newhook leave the Canadiens. Because he's such an important part of the lineup right now.

