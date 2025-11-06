Outdoor match in Montreal: the project is becoming more and more concrete

A few weeks ago, Max Lalonde (BPM Sports) learned and announced that the Canadiens de Montréal were working to bring a major project to fruition.

The project? Hosting an outdoor game in the city.

The pinnacle of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve was the location under discussion. There are already several grandstands in that corner of the racetrack, and it was a logical location.

But now Renaud Lavoie has added to the discussion.

The TVA Sports journalist claims that Véronique Doucet, director of Parc Jean-Drapeau, met with the Canadiens in the last few days to discuss the matter.

@renlavoietva has news about a possible outdoor game in Montreal https://t.co/oD30ncRpxE – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 6, 2025

The Habs want to hold an outdoor game, which has never happened before in Montreal. And even if the Canadiens won't confirm anything (which is normal), you can sense that it's something that's in the works.

Doing it on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, at the finish line, would mean that at least 45,000 people could attend the game. For the NHL, that's the minimum for an outdoor game.

Not holding such a (potential) game at a venue like Olympic Stadium or Percival-Molson Stadium could help fans get closer to the action.

The result? The product could be of interest to fans, helping them get a good look at the puck. Not being able to see well and (potentially) being cold would not be a winning recipe.

Obviously, such a project won't be confirmed any time soon. But at the same time, I imagine the Habs won't want to wait years before playing outside either.

To be continued.

