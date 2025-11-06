Hockey

Nikita Zadorov destroyed Islanders fans on social networks
Marc-Olivier Cook
Last night, the Islanders received a visit from the Boston Bruins.

The game won't go down in history: the Bruins won 4-3 (in a shootout) to claim their fourth consecutive victory.

But that's not all the game was about. Midway through the second period, things got a little chippy behind the net… especially after Nikita Zadorov hit Mathew Schaefer pretty hard. A scrum broke out and all the Islanders players came to the young player's defense:

Obviously, Zadorov's gesture didn't go down well with the Islanders players… but also with the club's fans.

Nikita Zadorov said in a story that several fans wrote him a message on Instagram to tell him off and say nasty things… because they, too, wanted to come to Schaefer's defense.

But Zadorov's response to people's comments became… perfect:

Get out of my DMs and go to the arena tocheer on your team. THIS PLACEWASLIKE A LIBRARY TONIGHT !!!! – Nikita Zadorov

He's not making any new friends on Long Island, is he.

As mean as it can be, Nikita Zadorov has a point.

Because when you see photos of the amphitheater last night, you realize how empty it was. It's flat for the Isles players… and seeing so many empty benches in the photo that follows makes you realize just how little fan support there is.

All in all, I liked the reaction of the Islanders players. They saw Schaefer get shuffled and they all came to his defense to send a message: you don't touch our rookie… who may be our best player so far this season, too.

But, on the other hand, Zadorov also sent a clear message to the club's supporters… and that's fair enough.


