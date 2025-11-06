Nick Suzuki is the third-best center in the NHL, according to Craig Button

Whether Nick Suzuki is a true NHL first-choice center is a question no one in Montreal asks anymore.

Everyone knows that the Canadiens' captain is one of the best in his position. He's getting stronger every year, and he's at the heart of the Canadiens' rebuilding plan.

I imagine that the top brass also like the culture that #14 helps to instill in the city.

But as much as we'd like to praise him, we have to admit that Craig Button has been pushing hard. On Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, he ranked Suzuki as the third-best center in the NHL.

Only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are ahead of him, in the columnist's eyes.

Is Nick Suzuki a top 3 center in the NHL right now?@CraigJButton: ” After McDavid and after MacKinnon, tell me who's better than Nick Suzuki “#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/9eKIyF9lFk – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 6, 2025

I don't see how Sidney Crosby and Leon Draisaitl can be behind Suzuki. The same goes for Aleksander Barkov, who I'm counting on even if he's injured this season.

In my eyes, Suzuki belongs in the top-10 discussion with guys like Mark Scheifele, Evgeni Malkin, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews and even Macklin Celebrini.

And I'm not saying that to criticize Suzuki, who is excellent. He played an important role for the Canadiens in the playoffs in 2021 (we don't talk about it much, but he's got that experience) and he's put the club on his shoulders since the Four Nations Confrontation.

The fact that he's not guaranteed a spot in Canada's line-up for the Olympics also suggests to me that he's not exactly the third-best center in the world.

Ultimately, everyone agrees that the Habs are lucky to have him, and that the center rankings are somewhat subjective. Still, it's an interesting debate.

What do you think?

– Of note.

Kaiden Guhle was on the ice for about 40 minutes. He did several fitness exercises. He seemed comfortable on skate despite not going full speed.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL pic.twitter.com/n5NfCaT79z – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 6, 2025

