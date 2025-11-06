Nazem Kadri: another team in competition with the Canadiens

Nazem Kadri is becoming an increasingly popular name in the NHL.

There are rumors about him because of the Flames' poor performance so far this season, and because the market for center players is so thin.

If he becomes available, there will be clubs interested in him. And the Habs will be high on their list too…

There's one other team, though, that might be worth keeping an eye on. Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet) mentioned that the Hurricanes are likely to be really aggressive in their moves between now and the trade deadline to improve their roster… and that's not crazy because we know the Canes are never afraid to move.

It makes you wonder, though, if Kadri is interested in playing in Carolina:

A potential trade to Montreal or Vancouver sounds easier than a deal to the Carolinas, since the two Canadian teams aren't on Kadri's no-trade list. – Nick Kypreos

Sportsnet's @RealKyper shares what he's hearing around the league, from a potential Brendan Shanahan return, to Montreal's and Vancouver's search for a center, Macklin Celebrini's charge to an Olympic spot, and more . https://t.co/Hv3pZ97gMq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2025

There may be a silver lining to all this, however.

According to Darren Dreger(TSN), the Flames owner really likes Nazem Kadri. He wouldn't want to trade him because he sees him as a really important piece in Calgary.

Could his opinion change if the Flames continue to rack up losses between now and the trade deadline?

Dreger on Insider Trading: “Murray Edwards, the owner of the Calgary Flames, is telling people that he has no interest in trading Nazem Kadri, in fact he doesn't want to trade Nazem Kadri, he loves the core of this team” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 6, 2025

I really have a feeling that it's all going to depend on the team's performance.

It's all well and good to love Nazem Kadri… but as long as we keep him without any concrete results on the ice, the idea of trading him to maximize his value could become even more important in the coming months.

And clearly, the Canadiens – like the Hurricanes – will be the ones to watch if that happens.

