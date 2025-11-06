Jordan Kyrou to be sidelined tonight: all bets are off

Nothing is going right in St. Louis.

The club has had a poor start to the season, and Jim Montgomery doesn't know what button to push to get his team up and running at the start of the campaign.

And now he seems to have come up with an idea: leave Jordan Kyrou out.

So Joe Vitale just told the guys on @101espn that Jordan Kyrou looks like a healthy scratch tonight. #stlblues – Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 6, 2025

Some think Kyrou is having a good start to the season, while others believe the forward is struggling and deserves a message from his coach.

But either way, the message is strong.

Is this the start of a storm? Will Pavel Buchnevich be next? It's hard to say at the moment, because it's such recent news.

But to me, it's a message to everyone, not just Kyrou.

It's easy to make links with the summer rumours. His no-trade clause came into effect on July 1, and the Blues shopped him before and after July 1, 2025.

Has this been playing on his mind?

David Pagnotta: Re Blues: This is a team that explored…calls for guys like Jordan Kyrou last June…then his no trade kicked in; they're willing to listen on a lot of guys – Oilersnation Everyday (11/4) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 6, 2025

It would be interesting to know what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton think of all this. After all, the Blues player was a target of the Canadiens during the off-season. The Logan Mailloux deal could have been built around Kyrou…

He was ready to waive his no-trade clause in July for Montreal. Hard to believe he'd have changed his mind since then…

I don't know if the Canadiens would still want to dance with the Blues, but a change of scenery seems to be a possibility for the St. Louis Blues forward.

To be continued…

