Jakub Dobes in tears after the Canadiens’ defeat
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens lost tonight to the Devils.

The game ended 4-3 in overtime… and Jakub Dobes picked up his first loss of the season.

The goalie was emotional after the game, by the way.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Dobes found it hard to hold back his tears. It was his one and only defeat of the season… and you could see in his face that he was angry with himself for not allowing his club to walk away with the W.

You can feel his emotion:

The video is quite revealing:

Dobes, in reality, shouldn't worry about an outing like that.

He stopped 24 of 28 shots… and made some important saves during the game. His teammates came to his defense, by the way: Oliver Kapanen and Noah Dobson said that Dobes was asking too much of himself.

And they're right, in a way:

More details to come…

