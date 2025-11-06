Jakub Dobes in tears after the Canadiens’ defeat

The Canadiens lost tonight to the Devils.

The game ended 4-3 in overtime… and Jakub Dobes picked up his first loss of the season.

The goalie was emotional after the game, by the way.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Dobes found it hard to hold back his tears. It was his one and only defeat of the season… and you could see in his face that he was angry with himself for not allowing his club to walk away with the W.

You can feel his emotion:

Wow, Dobes extremely emotional in the locker room. In tears after the loss. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 7, 2025

The video is quite revealing:

Dobeš way too hard on himself after the game. The loss is not on him. Tough too watch his interview. The young man cares. Bigtime – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 7, 2025

Dobes, in reality, shouldn't worry about an outing like that.

He stopped 24 of 28 shots… and made some important saves during the game. His teammates came to his defense, by the way: Oliver Kapanen and Noah Dobson said that Dobes was asking too much of himself.

And they're right, in a way:

Both #Habs Noah Dobson and Oliver Kapanen said Jakub Dobeš is being too hard on himself; “we didn't lose because of him…” said Kapanen. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 7, 2025

More details to come…