Jacob Fowler has no intention of taking #31 from Carey Price

The vast majority of Canadiens fans miss Carey Price in net.

Although the Samuel Montembeault – Jakub Dobes duo is interesting, both goalies will never be Price.

At least the Habs can count on Jacob Fowler to become an elite goaltender, as he's had excellent stats everywhere he's played.

Even in Laval with the Rocket in his professional debut (three starts last season and six this season), he had very good numbers (an average of 2.33 goals allowed per game and a 0.913 save percentage).

On the No Restrictions podcast with host Kevin Raphaël, Fowler was a guest on the most recent episode, and the subject of the number he'll wear with the Habs was discussed.

First, Fowler mentioned that he's used numbers 1 and 29 in the past, but he won't be able to with the Habs, since those numbers are retired.

Another number he's used in his career is #31, but in this podcast, he made it clear that he has no intention of using it, even though it's technically a possibility.

The fact that he said up front that he wasn't going to take Price's number shows that Price is highly respected in the organization and is a legend.

If he doesn't take #31, he doesn't have much choice in “classic” goalie numbers. But unusual goalie numbers are becoming increasingly popular. One example is Dan Vladar, the Flyers goalie who faced the Habs, who wears #80.

In the above excerpt from the Unrestricted podcast, Fowler mentioned that at this year's Habs camp, he chose #32.

He may decide to keep that number when he makes the jump to the NHL. If not, he'll have to use his imagination and find a number that suits him and is available in Montreal.

