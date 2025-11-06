Here’s what Nick Suzuki needs to win the Selke

Nick Suzuki has dominated since the start of the season.

He's one of the National League's top scorers, and he's also doing a fine job defensively. He's becoming one of the NHL's elite two-way forwards because he can do everything on the ice.

The captain is so good so far at 25-26 that he's being talked about as a very logical candidate for the Selke Trophy. But not so fast…

Dom Luszczyszyn made a point of reminding us in a recent article(The Athletic): Nick Suzuki may be missing something for him to be in a position to go home with the Selke at the end of the season.

While he's having a great campaign, it's Suzuki's lack of play on the short-handed that could sink him in the end. He spends, on average, 19 seconds per game on PK… and that could hurt him.

Artemi Panarin, Adrian Kempe and Alex Tuch are the last of the big free agents. How much should they get on their next deals? Plus notes on Josh Doan and standout defensive performances from Suzuki, McDavid and Theodore.https://t.co/sW5Lq3Z702 pic.twitter.com/ZY2ZEdETIq – dom (@domluszczyszyn) November 6, 2025

Careful here: just because he doesn't play much shorthanded doesn't mean Martin St-Louis doesn't trust him. The problem is that Suzuki plays so much five-on-five with a man advantage that you don't want to burn him either.

All in all, even if he's not the most-used guy on the shorthanded side, it'll be hard not to see him as the logical Selke candidate if he keeps up the momentum…

We knew even before the season started that Nick Suzuki was really good.

He's been proving it for years, after all… and it's hard to forget his excellent 24-25 campaign. He carried the club on his shoulders after the 4 Nations Confrontation and helped the Canadiens secure their playoff berth.

But this year, it feels different… because Suz seems to be on a mission.

And when you start hearing comparisons to Steve Yzerman, or that he's the 3rd best center in the NHL right now, you realize just how special a player we're talking about.

The Canadiens have a good one on their hands. And we've got to take advantage of it.

Nick Suzuki: the new Steve Yzerman? pic.twitter.com/at67ZVwlHB – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 6, 2025

“For me he's clearly the 6th defenseman and by far.” What's your assessment of Arber Xhekaj's play so far this season? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @DGauthierRDS pic.twitter.com/URK8ONFG6d – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 6, 2025

Everyone had fun! pic.twitter.com/gChe2PWs8Y – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 6, 2025

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record last season and followed that up with more NHL history this week as he became the first player to score 900 career goals. Dive into the NHL EDGE breakdown and watch Ovechkin tonight on @ESPNPlus and @Sportsnet at 7:30 p.m…. pic.twitter.com/3V8SgILyql – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2025

