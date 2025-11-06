Hockey

Here’s what Nick Suzuki needs to win the Selke
Marc-Olivier Cook
Here’s what Nick Suzuki needs to win the Selke
Credit: Getty Images

Nick Suzuki has dominated since the start of the season.

He's one of the National League's top scorers, and he's also doing a fine job defensively. He's becoming one of the NHL's elite two-way forwards because he can do everything on the ice.

The captain is so good so far at 25-26 that he's being talked about as a very logical candidate for the Selke Trophy. But not so fast…

Dom Luszczyszyn made a point of reminding us in a recent article(The Athletic): Nick Suzuki may be missing something for him to be in a position to go home with the Selke at the end of the season.

While he's having a great campaign, it's Suzuki's lack of play on the short-handed that could sink him in the end. He spends, on average, 19 seconds per game on PK… and that could hurt him.

Careful here: just because he doesn't play much shorthanded doesn't mean Martin St-Louis doesn't trust him. The problem is that Suzuki plays so much five-on-five with a man advantage that you don't want to burn him either.

All in all, even if he's not the most-used guy on the shorthanded side, it'll be hard not to see him as the logical Selke candidate if he keeps up the momentum…

We knew even before the season started that Nick Suzuki was really good.

He's been proving it for years, after all… and it's hard to forget his excellent 24-25 campaign. He carried the club on his shoulders after the 4 Nations Confrontation and helped the Canadiens secure their playoff berth.

But this year, it feels different… because Suz seems to be on a mission.

And when you start hearing comparisons to Steve Yzerman, or that he's the 3rd best center in the NHL right now, you realize just how special a player we're talking about.

The Canadiens have a good one on their hands. And we've got to take advantage of it.


Overtime

Fair enough .

– Love it.

– A real machine.

– More important news from Toronto.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!