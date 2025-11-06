Dodgers must send Mookie Betts to outfield

Mookie Betts is quite an athlete. To see him go from right field to shortstop at an age when guys normally go the other way is a feat that probably needs to be talked about a bit more.

And he's been excellent this season, having been a finalist for the Golden Glove in 2025.

In 2024 and 2025, the Dodgers started Betts at shortstop – and twice won the World Series. But in 2024, Betts finished the year in the outfield.

While his gesture on behalf of the team is to be commended, I believe the Dodgers have a responsibility to bring Betts back to right field in 2025.

https://t.co/DW5P9wQpgb Mookie has turned himself into a great SS but is it hurting his offense? Plus notes on Alonso, Diaz, Hernandez, Mattingly, Garvey – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 31, 2025

In my eyes, if the star has had a tough series (the former Red Sox has had his moments, but in general, it's been tough for him), it's because of the accumulated fatigue of the shortstop position.

It just makes sense if the club can pick up a good middle infielder to compensate.

Andres Gimenez, who finished the season as Toronto's shortstop, said after a few weeks full-time at the position he felt the effect on his body. Imagine for a veteran like Betts, who spent the season at the #6 position…

By sending Betts to right, the Dodgers could also move Teoscar Hernandez from there (it sounds like I'm not ruling out a trade, but if not, he could go to left) and stabilize right field.

Most importantly, it could maximize Betts' performance by keeping him fresher and more available. And at this point in his career, I think that's pretty important.

Maximizing star performance is important. I'm sure the conversations are happening for Shohei Ohtani, so why not do the same for Betts?

PMLB

Good listening.

The playoffs are over: time for rumors on the @passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard https://t.co/lwiTrEbmPT – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 6, 2025

Joc Pederson stays in Texas.

Joc Pederson Exercises Player Option https://t.co/7AoUc4dOKV pic.twitter.com/Nna2cJWjCj – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 6, 2025

Kenta Madea in Japan.

Kenta Maeda has decided to continue his career in Japan He played for the Dodgers, Twins and Tigers from 2016-2025 pic.twitter.com/P0qbPbdUvz – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 6, 2025

Bruce Bochy: special advisor to the Giants. Jayce Tingler joins Giants coaching staff.

Bruce Bochy is reportedly rejoining the Giants organization as a special assistant, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/FCvlV16Kww – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2025

Adam Ottavino is not expected to manage the Rockies.

I'm told by a source that it's unlikely that Adam Ottavino will land the #Rockies‘ front office job, though he did talk with Dick Monfort on Tuesday. – Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) November 6, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.