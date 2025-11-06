Blue Jays: John Schneider praised | Mark Shapiro has no contract

Today, the Blue Jays held their media availability with club patrons to mark the end of the club's 2025 season. This came just days after the loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

And it came on the day the club confirmed it had submitted a hostile offer sheet to Bo Bichette.

ROSTER MOVES: INF Bo Bichette extended a Qualifying Offer for 2026 RHPs Angel Bastardo, Bowden Francis, Yimi García and Nick Sandlin reinstated from 60-day IL C Brandon Valenzuela selected to Major League roster RHPs Ryan Burr and Dillon Tate cleared waivers… pic.twitter.com/VXiwYfyQN6 – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 6, 2025

Of necessity, several questions were asked. In particular, Mark Shapiro was asked if he had signed a contract, as his current deal will expire in a few weeks.

He said he hadn't, but that it was coming, and that he felt inspired for the future. I believe him, because otherwise he wouldn't have talked to the media like that.

He didn't want to talk about his manager's contractual situation (that's for Ross Atkins to do, he said), but he did say that John Schneider is becoming one of the best in his profession. That's something.

Ross Atkins later confirmed that John Schneider will be around in 2026 (there was an option in his contract) and that discussions to keep him in town longer will take place. The GM also praised the manager, whom he finds good.

Blue Jays have picked up the 2026 option on John Schneider's contract per Ross Atkins Extension talks ongoing. Atkins: Schneider is “really, really good at his job” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 6, 2025

What about the payroll?

Shapiro expects the 2026 payroll to be in the same ballpark as the 2025 payroll. And he also thinks the run to the World Series will make the Blue Jays attractive to players.

Jose Berrios should have a normal winter and be ready for camp.

Ross Atkins says Jose Berrios “should have a completely normal off-season and be ready for spring training.” Berrios dealt with elbow inflammation at end of the season. – Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 6, 2025

Pitchers: Ross Atkins started doing his homework to get some.

Asked about adding starting pitching, Ross Atkins says the free agent class looks “a little bit better” than usual & says the Blue Jays have already begun some trade talks about starting pitching. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 6, 2025

The Blue Jays are happy to have Shane Bieber.

Atkins on Bieber exercising his option “Shane was more than we could have possibly hoped for” “We're very glad he made it.” – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 6, 2025

Don Mattingly felt ready to move on. Note that the coaching staff shouldn't change too much this winter.

“Just felt like the right time.” Our @elizmuratore spoke with Don Mattingly today in New York about his decision to move on from the #BlueJays:https://t.co/WM8g6tj1bM – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 6, 2025

Renovations have begun.

Offseason 200 level construction has already begun at Rogers Centre #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/o8X5qg1xxD – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 6, 2025

