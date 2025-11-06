Baseball

Blue Jays: John Schneider praised | Mark Shapiro has no contract
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Blue Jays: John Schneider praised | Mark Shapiro has no contract
Credit: Twitter

Today, the Blue Jays held their media availability with club patrons to mark the end of the club's 2025 season. This came just days after the loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

And it came on the day the club confirmed it had submitted a hostile offer sheet to Bo Bichette.

Of necessity, several questions were asked. In particular, Mark Shapiro was asked if he had signed a contract, as his current deal will expire in a few weeks.

He said he hadn't, but that it was coming, and that he felt inspired for the future. I believe him, because otherwise he wouldn't have talked to the media like that.

He didn't want to talk about his manager's contractual situation (that's for Ross Atkins to do, he said), but he did say that John Schneider is becoming one of the best in his profession. That's something.

Ross Atkins later confirmed that John Schneider will be around in 2026 (there was an option in his contract) and that discussions to keep him in town longer will take place. The GM also praised the manager, whom he finds good.

What about the payroll?

Shapiro expects the 2026 payroll to be in the same ballpark as the 2025 payroll. And he also thinks the run to the World Series will make the Blue Jays attractive to players.

PMLB
  • Jose Berrios should have a normal winter and be ready for camp.

  • Pitchers: Ross Atkins started doing his homework to get some.

  • The Blue Jays are happy to have Shane Bieber.

  • Don Mattingly felt ready to move on. Note that the coaching staff shouldn't change too much this winter.

  • Renovations have begun.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!