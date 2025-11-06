A bizarre off-season for the managerial waltz

Are you one of those people who want to cry that teams always hire the same managers? The latest round of managers is here to show you that this year was different.

Case in point?

The San Francisco Giants hired Tony Vitello, who has never set foot in a professional locker room as a manager or player. The Nationals set their sights on Blake Butera, who is 33. Kurt Suzuki got the job in Anaheim because he was willing to sign for just one year.

The Padres hired Craig Stammen, a former reliever who wasn't expected to be a manager in the public eye. He had been with the Padres for three years.

The San Diego Padres have hired Craig Stammen as manager, as @sdutKevinAcee reports. Stammen, 41, was a longtime reliever for the Padres and Nationals and had been a special assistant to San Diego GM A.J. Preller. In a season of shocking managerial hires, this one tops the list. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2025

Craig Albernaz (Orioles) has no MLB managerial experience either, but the hire is less left field.

Five of the eight hires are guys who have never managed in the Majors. Walt Weiss (Braves), Derek Shelton (Twins) and Skip Schumaker (the best hire of the winter in my opinion) at the Rangers already had experience.

The Rockies don't have a manager right now… but who cares: they're not a real club. The Rockies have just appointed Paul DePodesta as their head of baseball operations.

He's the Moneyball guy who's been in the NFL for years.

Paul DePodesta is leaving the NFL to return to baseball. https://t.co/pxp9IC9OHI – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 6, 2025

You tell me if it's good or bad, but we're seeing some changes in managerial hires. Several big names (most of whom have experience) have been passed over.

For example?

Albert Pujols, David Ross, Brandon Hyde, David Bell, Bob Melvin and Bruce Bochy: these are just a few of the names that weren't able to find a position for the 2026 season.

We'll see what happens. But clearly, we're thinking outside the box.

