Top-5: Three goals and an assist for Cutter Gauthier (and the Flyers must be biting their fingers)

The Canadiens couldn't beat the Flyers last night.

But… there were also nine other games presented in the four corners of the National League.

Let's see what happened:

Seven games were decided by a one-goal margin Tuesday, bringing this season's total to 105 through 212 games – the only other campaigns in NHL history with as many at this stage were 2008-09 (110), 2014-15 (109) and 2013-14 (106).#NHLStats: https://t.co/5SEaoRh2HU pic.twitter.com/xTMPS7vUSw – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 5, 2025

1: Three goals and an assist for Cutter Gauthier (and the Flyers must be biting their fingers)

The Flyers selected Cutter Gauthier with the 5th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

He never played a single game in Philly… because he asked to be traded before even starting his NHL career.

And clearly, the Flyers must be biting their fingers a little. Especially when you see him score three goals and one assist in a game, as he did yesterday against the Panthers…

The first hat trick of Cutter Gauthier's career! pic.twitter.com/7iJ26AtReN – NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2025

Gauthier now has 10 goals so far this season and is tied for the NHL scoring lead with Cole Caufield, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Jack Hughes.

He's off to a great start.

Gauthier's three goals helped the Ducks crush the Panthers 7-3. Anaheim's young team is really fun to watch…

2: A fine mark for Drew Doughty

Last night, the Los Angeles Kings visited the Winnipeg Jets, who have been on fire since the start of the campaign.

But the Kings showed no mercy against the Jets: they won 3-0 and Darcy Kuemper recorded his first shutout of the season.

Drew Doughty's late goal in an empty net was the highlight of the victory.

The goal made him the top scorer for a defenseman in Kings history:

DREW DOUGHTY HAS OFFICIALLY SCORED THE MOST GOALS BY A DEFENSEMAN IN LA KINGS HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/x8s9h0ZlUa – LA Kings (@LAKings) November 5, 2025

Drew Doughty is having a great career. There's a very good chance he'll make it into the Hall of Fame when he retires, and that'll be well deserved.

And things are going well for the Kings, who have picked up at least one point in eight of their last ten games.

3: 300 goals for Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen (two goals, one assist) and Wyatt Johnston (three assists) took care of business for the Oilers last night, helping the Stars to a 4-3 shootout victory.

In his club's victory, Rantanen scored his 300th National League goal… and he did it on his bobblehead night in Dallas.

It made for a good time:

NOT ONLY IS IT A GOAL ON HIS OWN BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT, BUT IT'S MIKKO RANTANEN'S 300th CAREER NHL GOAL #TexasHockey (via @DallasStars) pic.twitter.com/sZk1gVZ46r – SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 5, 2025

Rantanen became only the fourth Finn in history to reach the 300-goal plateau in the National League. He joins Teemu Selanne, Olli Jokinen and Kari Kurri in that group… and we hear he's in good company.

The Stars are coming off their seventh win of the season (in 13 games) and have been on a roll lately. It's going to be hard to stop them when they take their driveway wander…

4: When Brayden Point steals the show from Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon

The Lightning were in Colorado last night to take on the Avalanche.

And basically, when you're talking about the Avalanche, you know you have to keep an eye on Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. We're talking about two of the league's top five players, after all…

But last night, it was Brayden Point who stole the show.

The Lightning's diminutive forward scored a goal of beauty… even if it was scored in a losing cause.

Let's get straight to the Point. This goal is absurd. https://t.co/rbUw4Ec4n2 pic.twitter.com/iEks9xmxKG – NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2025

The Avalanche won by a score of 3-2 and moved into first place in the overall National League standings this morning with 21 points.

The Canadiens are not far behind, with 19 points…

5: Who can stop the Mammoth?

We didn't expect the Mammoth to be this good at the start of the season. But that's exactly what's happening…

André Tourigny's men STILL won last night against the Sabres in Buffalo.

It was Clayton Keller who gave his club victory in overtime:

We'll be keeping an eye on the Mammoth over the next few days: tonight, the club will be visiting Toronto… and they'll be at the Bell Centre on Saturday night to take on the Canadiens.

It should be a good game in Montreal on Saturday. Both teams are young, fast… and also seem to be hungry at the moment.

Looking forward to it.

