Tarik Skubal’s name refuses to die in Boston

The Red Sox need reinforcements on the mound. Picking up Garrett Hook and signing him long-term was a great idea… and ideally, he could use some help in the rotation.

Rumor has it that the Red Sox could potentially go after a pitcher via trade more than as a free agent.

As always, take Jim Bowden with a heavy grain of salt, but he had to say this on the Red Sox pursuit of starting pitching: “They also have the financial freedom to land one of the top starters in free agency, though trading for a top-tier starter is their preferred route.” pic.twitter.com/F41lP0eTY0 – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 5, 2025

Obviously, Joe Ryan's name will be circulating. The Twins are likely to trade him, and we know the Red Sox had interest in the Minnesota pitcher in the 2025 season.

But what about Tarik Skubal?

We obviously don't know if the Tigers will trade him. But if they do, it will be because a club with a big, firm system (like the Red Sox) will have given the Tigers the moon for a year's control of the world's best pitcher.

On MLB Network, without linking the two issues, Jon Heyman said he wouldn't be surprised to see Jarren Duran playing in Detroit in 2026… before adding that Skubal's name will circulate at next week's GM meeting.

“I'm gonna make a prediction here. Jarren Duran I think would be a great fit with the Detroit Tigers … Do not be surprised if Jarren Duran is wearing the old English D by opening day.” – @jonmorosi on @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/9yWXcKOdLP – Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) November 5, 2025

Then, Buster Olney said that the Red Sox, who notably have a good surplus of outfielders (a Tigers need) in their organization, are well positioned to try to get Skubal out of Michigan.

The Mets and Mariners are also worth keeping an eye on.

Dear @Buster_ESPN, Please don't tease me with the Red Sox and Tarik Skubal in the same sentence. pic.twitter.com/dyA7kgErth – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 5, 2025

Skubal, who is represented by Scott Boras, should logically become a free agent in a year's time. But if a club sees its window open even wider in 2026 with the premier pitcher on its roster, the pitcher could leave Detroit.

After all, we know he won't get what he wants with the Tigers. It's clearer than ever.

I don't know if the Red Sox will go after him – in my eyes, if he moves, the Mets have to be the favorites – this winter. But it's a club I refuse to take out of the running right now… if there is a running, that is.

To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.