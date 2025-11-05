Shane Bieber stays in Toronto

Good news for the Blue Jays.

While pitcher Shane Bieber had an opt-out clause in his contract, he chose not to exercise it and to stay in Toronto for next season.

Surely he could have gone for a multi-year contract at a better annual salary, while avoiding the uncertainty of the potential work stoppage that could take place a year from now.

Bieber has a $16 million salary heading into the 2026 season… but since he would have made $4 million had he used his opt-out, that's just going to cost the Blue Jays another $12 million.

Wow. Huge for the Blue Jays to get Bieber on a 1-year, $16M deal. Makes that trade even more of a win. Also reaffirms that the Blue Jays have built a great program where players want to stay. Bieber easily could have gotten more on the FA market. https://t.co/kkBkMtvG3r – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 5, 2025

Bieber seems to be a loyal guy, having signed a contract with the Guardians last year when he was a free agent recovering from Tommy John surgery. And now, he hasn't decided to opt out of his contract, even though no one would have blamed him for testing the market.

And the free agent market, for pitchers, can be… excellent.

Comparable SP signings last season to Bieber's deal Walker Buehler: 1/$21.05M

Max Scherzer: 1/$15.5M

Justin Verlander: 1/$15M

Alex Cobb: 1/$15M

Charlie Morton: 1/$15M – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 5, 2025

Clearly, he's enjoyed his time in town. And perhaps he must feel that to continue recovering from his Tommy John, being with the Toronto medical staff is the best thing.

It's also possible to think that Shane Bieber and the Blue Jays could continue negotiating to sign a bigger contract to keep the pitcher in town for the medium to long term.

It also proves that the guys weren't kidding when they said the atmosphere in the Toronto dressing room would be incredible in 2025.

It's safe to assume that Bieber, who was mostly good in 2025 in Toronto after being acquired at the deadline, will be better in 2026, when he's fully recovered from surgery.

In other words, the Blue Jays have one less starter to sign this winter. Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage will be with the former Guardians in the rotation in 2026. At least one starter is still missing.

Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Seranthony Dominguez, Bo Bichette, Ty France and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are free agents for the Blue Jays this winter.

This content was created with the help of AI.