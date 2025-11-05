Samuel Montembeault must stop looking at his stats

Anyone following the start of the Canadiens' season is well aware of this.

We're not seeing the confident Samuel Montembeault we got used to seeing in 24-25. He's not able to protect his club's advances, and he's having trouble – a lot of trouble – so far this season.

I hear he's unhappy with his performance, too.

Monty isn't happy with his job and we know it. It shows when you see him a little frustrated after giving away a goal in practice. Lots of solo work this morning for the keeper. Him or Dobes tomorrow against the Flyers? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/w95dQrPZoP – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 3, 2025

Stéphane Waite talked about it in the recent episode of Sortie de zone: Monty has to stop spending so much time looking at his stats and talking about them.

The former Montreal goalie coach mentioned that Carey Price never looked at his stats, and that it can make a difference on the ice. Because if Monty puts that much importance on his numbers… it's sure to throw him off a bit.

[Samuel Montembeault] said “I felt good, but it's not good for my stats”. And I don't like that. I don't want to hear about your stats, Sam, win games! – Stéphane Waite

Richard Labbé talked about it too: it's not uncommon for guys to go see Chantal Machabée in the locker room after games to get their stat sheet.

And clearly, the journalist is making a connection with Montembeault:

Sortie de zone, Saison 7 | Épisode 13 : Samuel Montembeault est-il relancé? https://t.co/b3rkBB7qaO – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 3, 2025

Stéphane Waite is 100% right.

Because it's true, in a way: we don't care**** about statistics. The important thing is to see Monty stop the puck to help the Canadiens win hockey games… And that's not what's happening right now.

Montembeault is one of the worst goaltenders in almost every statistical category, and it's clear that if he puts too much emphasis on those numbers, it can affect his confidence.

And right now, Monty needs to regain the confidence he had last season, when he helped his club make the playoffs in the East even though nobody expected it.

